New Orleans Saints notes from Day 1 of 2023 NFL draft

· In three seasons at Clemson, Bresee finished with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 26 games with 21 starts.

· In 2022, Bresee was a was a second-team All-ACC selection and a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist, as he was credited with 16 tackles (5.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and two passes defensed over ten games with seven starts.

· Despite being limited to four contests with injuries in 2021, Bresee was still a third-team All-ACC selection, credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps, opening every contest he played. In a win over Georgia Tech, the Damascus, Md. native recorded two tackles for loss, a career-high 1.5 sacks and his first career interception, sealing the game by hauling in a desperation forward lateral attempt on the Yellow Jackets' final play.

· As a freshman in 2020, Bresee, was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, received an Associated Press first-team All-ACC selection and consensus freshman All-American, as he was credited with 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a safety over 12 games with 10 starts. His takedown total was tied for the third-most sacks by a Clemson freshman all-time and the most in the nation by a freshman interior lineman.

· Bresee prepped at Damascus (Md.) High School, where he concluded his career with 134 tackles, including 80.5 for loss, with 35 sacks. He was a consensus first-team High School All-American in 2019, when he had 47 tackles, including 30.5 stops for loss with 14 sacks, while also adding two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense in helping his team to a 13-2 record and state championship as a senior. Highly recruited, he picked Clemson after being listed as the No. 1 overall player in the nation by 247Sports and Rivals.com.