Five things to know about A.T. Perry | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 195

Five things to know about wide receiver A.T. Perry, a Wake Forest product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 195th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.
- A.T. Perry is the only player in Wake Forest history to have two double-digit touchdown seasons and also the only player to have two 1,000-yard seasons, both coming in 2021 and 2022.
- Perry earned 1st-Team All-ACC honors in 2021 and 2022.
- In 2022, A.T. led Wake Forest with 81 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards and was tied for 7th in the FBS with 11 receiving touchdowns.
- Perry holds the Wake Forest record for career receiving touchdowns with 28 and touchdowns in a season with 15 in 2021.
- Totaled 2,662 receiving yards at Wake Forest which ranks third in school history and ranks sixth in program history with 171 career catches.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.