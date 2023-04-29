New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2023 NFL draft

With the 71st pick overall, the Saints selected running back Kendre Miller from TCU.

· This is the third time the Saints had made a choice with the 71st overall pick. In 1981, they selected tight end Hoby Brenner, who recorded 267 catches for 3,849 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

· Miller is the second player taken from TCU by the Saints all-time and first since 1974 when Marshall Kent was selected in the 14th round (348th overall)

· Miller joins linebacker Ty Summers as current TCU alums on the New Orleans roster.

· In three seasons at TCU, rushed for 2,410 yards (6.7 yards per carry ranked first nationally among Power 5 players) and 26 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown

· As a junior in 2022, Miller notched a team-best 1,399 yards for 17 touchdowns on 224 attempts in 14 games. It was the highest rushing total for a Horned Frog since LaDainian Tomlinson had 2,158 in 2000 and he was TCU's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016. Miller also had the longest active streak in the nation with 14 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown dating from the end of the 2021 season, ending in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Michigan.

· Selected as first-team All-Big 12 and Doak Walker Award Semifinalist in 2022.

· Miller placed second on TCU with 623 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns off 83 attempts in 10 games played as a sophomore in 2021. His 7.5 yards per carry average placed fourth for a season in TCU record books, giving him two of the top-six marks in program history over his first two years.

· As a true freshman in 2020, Miller placed fourth on the team with 388 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 54 attempts (7.2 avg.).

· Prepped at Mount Enterprise (Texas) High School as a quarterback and finished his senior season with 2,508 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns before being converted to a running back in his true freshman season at TCU

· This is the ninth consecutive draft that the Saints have selected either an offensive lineman or defensive lineman in the first or second round

· For the first time since 2017, with the selection of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round and Foskey in the second round, the Saints have selected two defensive linemen in a draft. This is only the third time in Saints history that New Orleans has selected defensive linemen with their first two picks. In the 1973 NFL Draft, the Saints selected defensive ends Derland Moore and Steve Baumgartner with their top two selections. In 1977, the Saints selected defensive end Joe Campbell and defensive tackle Mike Fultz with their first two picks.