New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2023 NFL draft

Isaiah Foskey is thre 14th Notre Dame player taken by Saints all time

Apr 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM
New Orleans Saints

2023 NFL Draft: Behind the scenes at Rounds 2 and 3 of the Saints draft at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room ahead of their second and third round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room ahead of their second and third round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
With the 40th overall pick, the New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey on Friday.

· The last time the Saints had the 40th overall pick they selected Indiana cornerback Tracy Porter. Porter played for the Saints from 2008-2011 and in the 2009 postseason had crucial interceptions in both the NFC championship game and Super Bowl XLIV win.

· Foskey is the 14th player taken from Notre Dame by the Saints all-time. The 14 Notre Dame players represent the fourth-most selections from a specific college or university by New Orleans.

· Foskey is the only Notre Dame alum currently on the Saints roster.

· The Antioch, Calif., native prepped at De La Salle High School, where he helped led the team to the 2018 North Coast Section Open Division championship

· In four seasons at Notre Dame, Foskey played in 41 games with 25 starts and finished with career totals of 122 tackles (74 solo), a school-record 26.5 sacks, 31.5 stops for loss, seven forced fumbles and four blocked punts with one returned for a touchdown.

· In 2022 as a senior, Foskey was named a team captain and consensus All-American as he started all 12 games he appeared in and posted 45 tackles, a team-leading 11 sacks, 14 stops for loss and one forced fumble.

· As a junior in 2021, Foskey played in all 13 games he appeared in and posted 52 tackles (38 solo), a team-leading 11 sacks, 12.5 stops for loss, six of the Fighting Irish's 13 forced fumbles and added two fumble recoveries.

· As a sophomore in 2020, Foskey played in 13 games and finished with 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks and five stops for loss. He also added a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.

· As a freshman in 2019, Foskey played in four games, recording five tackles and contributing on special teams with one blocked punt.

With the 71st pick overall, the Saints selected running back Kendre Miller from TCU.

· This is the third time the Saints had made a choice with the 71st overall pick. In 1981, they selected tight end Hoby Brenner, who recorded 267 catches for 3,849 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

· Miller is the second player taken from TCU by the Saints all-time and first since 1974 when Marshall Kent was selected in the 14th round (348th overall)

· Miller joins linebacker Ty Summers as current TCU alums on the New Orleans roster.

· In three seasons at TCU, rushed for 2,410 yards (6.7 yards per carry ranked first nationally among Power 5 players) and 26 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown

· As a junior in 2022, Miller notched a team-best 1,399 yards for 17 touchdowns on 224 attempts in 14 games. It was the highest rushing total for a Horned Frog since LaDainian Tomlinson had 2,158 in 2000 and he was TCU's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016. Miller also had the longest active streak in the nation with 14 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown dating from the end of the 2021 season, ending in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Michigan.

· Selected as first-team All-Big 12 and Doak Walker Award Semifinalist in 2022.

· Miller placed second on TCU with 623 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns off 83 attempts in 10 games played as a sophomore in 2021. His 7.5 yards per carry average placed fourth for a season in TCU record books, giving him two of the top-six marks in program history over his first two years.

· As a true freshman in 2020, Miller placed fourth on the team with 388 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 54 attempts (7.2 avg.).

· Prepped at Mount Enterprise (Texas) High School as a quarterback and finished his senior season with 2,508 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns before being converted to a running back in his true freshman season at TCU

· This is the ninth consecutive draft that the Saints have selected either an offensive lineman or defensive lineman in the first or second round

· For the first time since 2017, with the selection of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round and Foskey in the second round, the Saints have selected two defensive linemen in a draft. This is only the third time in Saints history that New Orleans has selected defensive linemen with their first two picks. In the 1973 NFL Draft, the Saints selected defensive ends Derland Moore and Steve Baumgartner with their top two selections. In 1977, the Saints selected defensive end Joe Campbell and defensive tackle Mike Fultz with their first two picks.

· On Saturday, the final day of the 2023 NFL draft, the Saints are scheduled to have five picks; One fourth round pick (No. 112), two fifth round choices (Nos. 146 and 165) and two seventh round selections (Nos. 227 and 257).

Photos: Day 2 in Kansas City | 2023 NFL Draft

Photos from Rounds 2-3 during Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Photos from Rounds 2-3 during Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, April 28, 2023.
