Five things to know about Bryan Bresee | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 29

Defensive tackle earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in his freshman season at Clemson

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM
Five things to know about defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, a Clemson product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

Bryan Bresee

DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Clemson
  1. Bresee was a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist in 2022, an award given to a defensive college player who demonstrate excellence in the field and personal character off the field.
  2. The Damascus, Md., native was named a first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated in 2019 as well as Maryland Defensive Player of the Year as a high school junior in 2018.
  3. In his freshman season, Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (2016) who currently plays for the New York Giants.
  4. As a junior in high school, Bresee also played basketball, averaging a double-double of 13.7 points and 11.9 rebounds.
  5. In 2022, Bresse recorded two tackles in Clemson's "Ella Strong" game against Furman, a game dedicated to his younger sister in the midst of her battle with brain cancer.

