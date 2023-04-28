Five things to know about Bryan Bresee | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 29

Five things to know about defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, a Clemson product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.
- Bresee was a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist in 2022, an award given to a defensive college player who demonstrate excellence in the field and personal character off the field.
- The Damascus, Md., native was named a first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated in 2019 as well as Maryland Defensive Player of the Year as a high school junior in 2018.
- In his freshman season, Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (2016) who currently plays for the New York Giants.
- As a junior in high school, Bresee also played basketball, averaging a double-double of 13.7 points and 11.9 rebounds.
- In 2022, Bresse recorded two tackles in Clemson's "Ella Strong" game against Furman, a game dedicated to his younger sister in the midst of her battle with brain cancer.