Five things to know about Jordan Howden | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 146

Five things to know about safety Jordan Howden, a Minnesota product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 146th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.
- Howden particpated in the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2022.
- Started 49 of the 58 career games he played in at Minnesota, making 240 tackles (168 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 20 pass breakups, and 4 interceptions.
- Howden was named Academic All-Big Ten in four or five seasons at Minnesota (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019).
- Howden earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2022.
- Father, Ramses Howden, played football at Grambling State. Cousin, Saladin Martin, played football at the University of San Diego and in the NFL.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fifth round selection Jordan Howden, safety out of Minnesota who was selected with the 146th pick.