Five things to know about Nick Saldiveri | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 103

A two-time all-conference selection, Nick Saldiveri was a three-year starter at right tackle for Old Dominion

Apr 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM
New Orleans Saints
Darron Cummings/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft fourth round selection Nick Saldiveri, offensive guard out of Old Dominion who was selected with the 103rd pick.

Five things to know about offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri, an Old Dominion product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 103rd pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.

Nick Saldiveri

T

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 311 lbs
  • College: Old Dominion
  1. Saldiveri became the third player in Old Dominion history to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and the sixth player to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine.
  2. He was the first Old Dominion offensive lineman to participate in both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.
  3. Saldiveri was named Second-Team All-Sun Belt conference in 2022 and Third-Team All-Conference USA in 2021.
  4. Saldiveri started 35 career games, including 34 at right tackle and one in 2022 at right guard.
  5. Became the first offensive lineman in ODU history to score a touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the bowl-eligibility clinching win over Charlotte

Advertising