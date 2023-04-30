New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of 2023 NFL draft

With the 127th overall pick, the Saints selected Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

This is the third time that the Saints have picked at 127, with the last time being in 2018 when they selected tackle Rick Leonard from Florida State

Haener is the third all-time former Bulldog the Saints have selected in a draft. He joins QB Derek Carr and FB Adam Prentice (played graduate transfer year at South Carolina) as the third Fresno State alum on the roster.

In four years at Fresno State after transferring from the University of Washington, Haener played in 30 games for the Bulldogs with 29 starts and completed 755 of 1,082 passes (school-record 68.1 completion percentage) for 9,013 yards (fourth all-time in Fresno State record books) and 67 touchdowns (fifth all-time in Bulldog records)

Named the Reese's Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player, where he was coached during the practice week and game by Saints passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry and offensive assistant DJ Williams

As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Haener started all 10 games he appeared in, completing 252-of-350 pass attempts for 2,896 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Selected as consensus first-team All-Mountain West. Recorded three of the program's top four single-game completion percentages. Had at least passing touchdown in each game, extending his streak to a Mountain West record 29-game streak. Set the program record for best completion percentage in a single season (72.0%), while ranking first among all Mountain West passers in passing yards per game, second in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns, and third in attempts.

In 2021, started all 13 games and completed 329-of-490 attempts (67.1%) for 4,096 yards (FBS No. 9 ranked and only the fourth Bulldog to surpass 4,000 yards) and 33 touchdowns. Led Fresno State's offense who ranked Top 30 in FBS in total offense (No. 14), passing offense (No. 9), first down offense (No. 14), team passing efficiency (No. 18), scoring offense (No. 26) and red zone offense (No. 30). Served as the signal caller against two road wins against ranked opponents, the first time both wins came on the road in the 100-year history of the program.

As a junior in 2020, was a starter for all six games (COVID-19 shortened season), completing 150-of-232 passes for 2,021 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Led the team to the top passing offense, top total offense and second-ranked scoring offense in the Mountain West

Haener joined Fresno State as a sophomore in 2019 after transferring from the University of Washington, where he played in four games. Sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules