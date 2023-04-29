Five things to know about Kendre Miller | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 71

Five things to know about running back Kendre Miller, a TCU product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 71st pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28.
- Miller's team-best 1,399 yards made him TCU's first 1,000-yard rusher since Kyle Hicks had 1,042 in 2016. It was also the most by a Horned Frog since LaDainian Tomlinson led the nation with 2,158 in 2000.
- Miller had a streak of five straight 100-yard games, the longest by a Horned Frog since Lonta Hobbs with five in 2002. He also topped 100 yards in seven of his last 12 games, closing his career in ninth place in TCU history with 26 rushing touchdowns.
- Miller earned 2022 First-Team All-Big 12 honors as well as a 2022 Associated Press First-Team All-Big 12 nod.
- As a freshman, his 7.2 yards per carry average ranked fifth for a season in TCU history.
- Miller rushed for 2,508 yards and 34 touchdowns while playing quarterback his senior year at Mount Enterprise High School, earning District 10-2A-II Overall Most Valuable Player.