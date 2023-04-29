Five things to know about Isaiah Foskey | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 40

Five things to know about defensive end Isaiah Foskey, a Notre Dame product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 40th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28.
- In his senior season at Notre Dame, Foskey was selected as a consensus All-American.
- The defensive end is Notre Dame's career record-holder for sacks. He finished his Irish career with 26.5 sacks, putting up 11 each in 2021 and 2022.
- Foskey played and started in all 13 games for the Irish as a junior, leading the team in sacks with the third-most in a Notre Dame single season (11.0).
- He was named to the 2022 Associated Press All-American – Second Team and the 2022 FWAA All-American – Second Team in addition to being named to Phil Steele All-American Third Team and Phil Steele All-Independent First Team the year prior.
- Foskey played for coach Justin Alumbaugh at De La Salle High School in Antioch, Ca., helping them earn the 2018 North Coast Section Open Division championship