Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about Isaiah Foskey | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 40

Fighting Irish defensive end is Notre Dame's career record-holder for sacks

Apr 28, 2023 at 07:30 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-40-overall-Isaiah-Foskey-2023-25
David Dermer/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft second round selection Isaiah Foskey, edge out of Notre Dame who was selected with the 40th pick.

Five things to know about defensive end Isaiah Foskey, a Notre Dame product who the New Orleans Saints selected with the 40th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28.

Headshot-Isaiah-Foskey-1920-042823

Isaiah Foskey

DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 262 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame
  1. In his senior season at Notre Dame, Foskey was selected as a consensus All-American.
  2. The defensive end is Notre Dame's career record-holder for sacks. He finished his Irish career with 26.5 sacks, putting up 11 each in 2021 and 2022.
  3. Foskey played and started in all 13 games for the Irish as a junior, leading the team in sacks with the third-most in a Notre Dame single season (11.0).
  4. He was named to the 2022 Associated Press All-American – Second Team and the 2022 FWAA All-American – Second Team in addition to being named to Phil Steele All-American Third Team and Phil Steele All-Independent First Team the year prior.
  5. Foskey played for coach Justin Alumbaugh at De La Salle High School in Antioch, Ca., helping them earn the 2018 North Coast Section Open Division championship

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with pick 40 in the 2023 NFL Draft

6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Antioch, Ca. was a Ted Hendricks Award finalist in 2022

news

New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know

New Orleans will select 40th and 71st in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 1 of 2023 NFL draft

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is the fifth Clemson player Saints have drafted

news

New Orleans Saints bulk up along defensive line, select Clemson's Bryan Bresee with the No. 29 pick in the NFL Draft

'To get a call from the Saints was something you can't even imagine'

news

Five things to know about Bryan Bresee | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 29

Defensive tackle earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in his freshman season at Clemson

news

New Orleans Saints draft Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with pick 29 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Bresee, a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder from Damascus, Md., was a second-team All-ACC selection

news

New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 1 Need to Know

New Orleans will select 29th in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27

news

New Orleans Saints announce sellout for 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off competition presented by COX

Saints Draft event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

news

'Let's get somebody we love' - Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis meets with media prior to 2023 NFL Draft

Saints have eight picks in 2023 draft, first selection is No. 29

news

Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Safeties | Top 10 Tuesday

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position

news

NFL Draft history: A look back at the 29th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 29th pick from 2013-2022

Advertising