New Orleans Saints draft Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener with pick 127 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.
Haener, a 6-foot, 207-pounder was a three-year starter at quarterback for Fresno State, earning All-Mountain West Conference honors in his last two seasons. In his final season at Fresno State, Haener passed for 2,896 yards on 252-of-350 pass attempts with 20 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.
