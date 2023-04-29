Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener with pick 127 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Haener threw 20 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions in his senior season at Fresno State

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM
New Orleans Saints
Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National quarterback Jake Haener of Fresno State (9) rolls out to pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.

Jake Haener

QB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

Haener, a 6-foot, 207-pounder was a three-year starter at quarterback for Fresno State, earning All-Mountain West Conference honors in his last two seasons. In his final season at Fresno State, Haener passed for 2,896 yards on 252-of-350 pass attempts with 20 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

