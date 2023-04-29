New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with pick 40 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Foskey, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Antioch, Ca., took over as the team's primary pass rusher in 2021, leading the Irish with 12.5 tackles for loss among his 52 total stops in 13 starts, tying for 10th in the FBS with 11 sacks while also tying for the national lead with six forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-American in 2022 and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end after leading the squad with 14 tackles for loss and tying for sixth in the FBS with 11 sacks among his 45 tackles in 12 starts.