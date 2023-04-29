Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with pick 40 in the 2023 NFL Draft

6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Antioch, Ca. was a Ted Hendricks Award finalist in 2022

Apr 28, 2023 at 07:12 PM
New Orleans Saints
CP-Isaiah-Foskey-Combine-1920-042823
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the 40th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28.

Headshot-Isaiah-Foskey-1920-042823

Isaiah Foskey

DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 262 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Foskey, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Antioch, Ca., took over as the team's primary pass rusher in 2021, leading the Irish with 12.5 tackles for loss among his 52 total stops in 13 starts, tying for 10th in the FBS with 11 sacks while also tying for the national lead with six forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-American in 2022 and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end after leading the squad with 14 tackles for loss and tying for sixth in the FBS with 11 sacks among his 45 tackles in 12 starts.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick Isaiah Foskey

1 / 25

David Dermer/AP Images
2 / 25

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
3 / 25

AP Images
4 / 25

Chris Seward/AP Images
5 / 25

NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS/AP Images
6 / 25

AP Images
7 / 25

Butch Dill/AP Images
8 / 25

Terrance Williams/AP Images
9 / 25

Michael Conroy/AP Images
10 / 25

Erin Hooley/AP Images
11 / 25

Terrance Williams/AP Images
12 / 25

Terrance Williams/AP Images
13 / 25

AP Images
14 / 25

Darron Cummings/AP Images
15 / 25

Butch Dill/AP Images
16 / 25

Michael Conroy/AP Images
17 / 25

Erin Hooley/AP Images
18 / 25

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
19 / 25

Michael Conroy/AP Images
20 / 25

Michael Conroy/AP Images
21 / 25

Michael Conroy/AP Images
22 / 25

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
23 / 25

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
24 / 25

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
25 / 25

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
