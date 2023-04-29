Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with pick 195 in the 2023 NFL Draft

A.T. Perry recorded 28 touchdowns at Wake Forest, tied for seventh in ACC history

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:37 PM
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-wideout-AT-Perry-wake-forest-08
Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with the 195th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.

headshot-at-perry-042923

A.T. Perry

WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver for Wake Forest, holds the program record with 15 touchdown receptions in 2021 and the overall touchdown record of 28 touchdowns which also is tied for seventh in ACC history. Perry tied the program record with 12 100-yard receiving games and is the only player in program history to have two double-digit touchdown seasons, doing so during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

2023 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2023 Draft Pick A.T. Perry

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft sixth round selection A.T. Perry, wide receiver out of Wake Forest who was selected with the 195th pick.

1 / 15

AP Images
2 / 15

Darron Cummings/AP Images
3 / 15

AP Images
4 / 15

Brett Carlsen/AP Images
5 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
6 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
7 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
8 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
9 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
10 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
11 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
12 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
13 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
14 / 15

Darron Cummings/AP Images
15 / 15

Michael Conroy/AP Images
