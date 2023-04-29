New Orleans Saints draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with pick 195 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints traded up to select Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with the 195th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29.
Perry, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver for Wake Forest, holds the program record with 15 touchdown receptions in 2021 and the overall touchdown record of 28 touchdowns which also is tied for seventh in ACC history. Perry tied the program record with 12 100-yard receiving games and is the only player in program history to have two double-digit touchdown seasons, doing so during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
