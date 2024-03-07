New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Tyrann Mathieu on two-year contract

Mathieu, 5-9, 190, is a 11-year NFL veteran, who was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of LSU. A New Orleans native who was a standout at St. Augustine High School, Mathieu played for the Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21), before returning to his hometown and signing with the Saints in 2022. In 11 NFL seasons, Mathieu has played in 163 career games with 154 starts, recording totals of 772 tackles (634 solo), 11 sacks, 33 interception returns for 501 yards with four touchdowns, 99 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team, Mathieu's 33 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2013 are tied for first in the NFL.