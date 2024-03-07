New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Tyrann Mathieu on two-year contract

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with safety Tyrann Mathieu on a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
Mathieu, 5-9, 190, is a 11-year NFL veteran, who was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of LSU. A New Orleans native who was a standout at St. Augustine High School, Mathieu played for the Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21), before returning to his hometown and signing with the Saints in 2022. In 11 NFL seasons, Mathieu has played in 163 career games with 154 starts, recording totals of 772 tackles (634 solo), 11 sacks, 33 interception returns for 501 yards with four touchdowns, 99 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team, Mathieu's 33 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2013 are tied for first in the NFL.
In the past two seasons for the Saints, Mathieu has started all 34 games, recording 166 tackles (114 solo), one sack, seven interception returns for 166 yards with 17 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. During this period, he leads the team in both interceptions and total takeaways. In 2023, he opened all 17 contests and finished with 75 tackles (50 solo), tied for the team lead with four interceptions for a career-high 122 return yards with a 27-yard touchdown and nine passes defensed. Off-the-field, Mathieu was selected by the team as their nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his extensive community service efforts in his hometown.