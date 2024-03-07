 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Tyrann Mathieu on two-year contract

Mathieu’s 33 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2013 are tied for first in the NFL

Mar 07, 2024 at 04:01 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Tyrann-Mathieu-Saints-Falcons-030724
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with safety Tyrann Mathieu on a two-year contract through the 2025 season.

Mathieu_Tyrann-9724

Tyrann Mathieu

#32 S

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: LSU

Mathieu, 5-9, 190, is a 11-year NFL veteran, who was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of LSU. A New Orleans native who was a standout at St. Augustine High School, Mathieu played for the Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21), before returning to his hometown and signing with the Saints in 2022. In 11 NFL seasons, Mathieu has played in 163 career games with 154 starts, recording totals of 772 tackles (634 solo), 11 sacks, 33 interception returns for 501 yards with four touchdowns, 99 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team, Mathieu's 33 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2013 are tied for first in the NFL.

In the past two seasons for the Saints, Mathieu has started all 34 games, recording 166 tackles (114 solo), one sack, seven interception returns for 166 yards with 17 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. During this period, he leads the team in both interceptions and total takeaways. In 2023, he opened all 17 contests and finished with 75 tackles (50 solo), tied for the team lead with four interceptions for a career-high 122 return yards with a 27-yard touchdown and nine passes defensed. Off-the-field, Mathieu was selected by the team as their nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his extensive community service efforts in his hometown.

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign fullback Zander Horvath

Horvath was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round (260th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue
news

Saints sign DB Rejzohn Wright to reserve/future contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add Oregon State defensive back to roster
news

New Orleans Saints sign 11 to reserve/future contracts

General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the moves
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce moves ahead of Week 18 vs. Falcons
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Payton Turner activated from Injured Reserve
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign Shemar Jean-Charles to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign guard to practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Tackle Cameron Erving and defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles elevated to the active roster for Sunday vs. Bucs
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against New York Giants

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway and tackle Cameron Erving elevated to the active roster
news

New Orleans Saints sign RB James Robinson to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Robinson was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Multiple players elevated from the practice squad
Advertising