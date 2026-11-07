Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Browns | 2026 NFL Week 9

PRODUCE MISERY: Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback for Cleveland, but the Browns didn't protect Deshaun Watson well in the first eight games. Watson was sacked a league-high 33 times, and that should bode well for disruptive edge rushers Chase Young (seven sacks) and Carl Granderson (5.5). Sanders has been more apt to buy time to extend plays than scramble and cause trouble down the field. New Orleans might not equal the eight sacks that Pittsburgh totaled last week against Cleveland, but the harassment level could be high for Sanders.

BE SOLID, IF NOT SPECIAL: The Saints have forced and recovered two fumbles on kickoff returns. Barion Brown has returned two kickoffs for 53 and 42 yards and a punt for 23 yards, each to set up scores. Ryan Wright has had 12 of 27 punts downed inside the 20. But, even though opponents have returned 12 punts for a 14.7-yard average, the real eyesore of special teams was field goal success, and Carlson was released after missing four of 12 attempts, all from 50-plus yards. We know Charlie Smyth can generate the distance; his accuracy must be improved from last year's 12-for-16 performance. The mechanical issue that caused three of his four misses – all from the left hash – has been addressed and is believed to be eliminated. If opportunity knocks, Smyth needs to come through.