Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Browns | 2026 NFL Week 9

The New Orleans Saints' bye week provided an opportunity to refresh minds and bodies, make changes (run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti was fired and kicker Daniel Carlson was released) and hit the reset button after a 2-5 start.
But if any of those things are going to help produce success, New Orleans first must clean up some old issues, beginning Sunday against Cleveland (5-3) in the Caesars Superdome.
SOLVE THE RIDDLE: The Saints have two outstanding rushing games (148 yards against Las Vegas, 175 against the Giants) and four awful ones (65 against Baltimore, 50 against Atlanta, 55 against Minnesota and 18 against Pittsburgh). There is a happy medium between the extremes, and it must be found for a team that averages 86 rushing yards per game. Running backs Travis Etienne (hamstring) and CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) are out, so expect Audric Estimé to be in the rotation with Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller. But it doesn't matter who's carrying the football if blocking falters. Center Erik McCoy took Paganett's firing personal, and said that everyone should have. But if the change is what it takes to get clean communication on the schemes and objectives, it will have been worth it.
PLUG THE HOLES: Stopping the run on defense has been as difficult as running it on offense. Four opponents have totaled at least 148 yards and New Orleans allows 139 rushing yards per game. Teams that don't stop the run are at an opponents' mercy, and the NFL isn't a merciful league. So, the interior defensive line – Nathan Shepherd, Davon Godchaux, Vernon Broughton, Khristian Boyd – can make life easier for linebackers Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss by occupying blockers and gumming up the middle. Cleveland (97.6 yards per game) isn't a prolific running team, but anyone can resemble a powerhouse if they can reach the second level through seams and find room off edges.
PRODUCE MISERY: Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback for Cleveland, but the Browns didn't protect Deshaun Watson well in the first eight games. Watson was sacked a league-high 33 times, and that should bode well for disruptive edge rushers Chase Young (seven sacks) and Carl Granderson (5.5). Sanders has been more apt to buy time to extend plays than scramble and cause trouble down the field. New Orleans might not equal the eight sacks that Pittsburgh totaled last week against Cleveland, but the harassment level could be high for Sanders.
BE SOLID, IF NOT SPECIAL: The Saints have forced and recovered two fumbles on kickoff returns. Barion Brown has returned two kickoffs for 53 and 42 yards and a punt for 23 yards, each to set up scores. Ryan Wright has had 12 of 27 punts downed inside the 20. But, even though opponents have returned 12 punts for a 14.7-yard average, the real eyesore of special teams was field goal success, and Carlson was released after missing four of 12 attempts, all from 50-plus yards. We know Charlie Smyth can generate the distance; his accuracy must be improved from last year's 12-for-16 performance. The mechanical issue that caused three of his four misses – all from the left hash – has been addressed and is believed to be eliminated. If opportunity knocks, Smyth needs to come through.