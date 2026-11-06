 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Powered By

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

One Saints player listed as out, four questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 9 against the Browns

Nov 06, 2026 at 01:50 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
SINT26-03E_InjuryReport 1920x1080

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TKelvin Banks Jr.AnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
RBCJ DonaldsonShoulder, ConcussionLPDNPDNPOut
CBMartin Emerson Jr.ShinLPLPDNPQuestionable
DLDavon GodchauxNIR-Rest-DNPFP-
RBAlvin KamaraNIR-Rest, BackDNPLPFP-
SJustin ReidConcussionFP---
TAsim RichardsThumbLPLPLPQuestionable
GCesar RuizKneeFPFPFP-
DLNathan ShepherdIllnessFP---
WRJordyn TysonHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW

Related Links

Cleveland Browns

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TAustin BarberCalfDNPLPFP-
WRDenzel BostonCalfLPLPFP-
DTMaliek CollinsElbowDNPDNPDNPOut
TEHarold FanninGroin-LPLP-
CBMyles HardenHamstringLPFPFP-
CElgton JenkinsKneeLPFPFP-
SEmmanuel McNeil-WarrenHip-LPLP-
LBCarson SchwesingerWrist, AnkleLPLPFP-
DEJared VerseKneeLPFPFP-
QBDeshaun WatsonConcussionDNPDNPLPQuestionable
LBQuincy WilliamsHamstringDNPLPLP-
Saints_20260512_App Site Promotion-1920x1080

DOWNLOAD THE SAINTS MOBILE APP TODAY!

Keep up with breaking team news, watch live interviews, dive into advanced gameday stats, manage your game tickets with ease plus much more!

iOS Download Android Download

Related Content

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Eight Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 9 against the Browns

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 9 against the Browns

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Two Saints listed as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

11 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

Two Saints listed as out, five listed as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 6 against the Giants

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

13 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 6 against the Giants

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

11 Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 6 against the Giants

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Three Saints listed as out, six as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Vikings

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

15 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Vikings

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

13 Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Vikings

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising