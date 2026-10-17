Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Giants | 2026 NFL Week 6

UPRIGHT: Quarterback Tyler Shough (13 sacks, 39 hits) has taken a beating through five games and that has to slow down. It may not happen this week, because the Giants are blitzing at a 56.6 percent rate on opponents' dropbacks the last two games, second only to Minnesota. But it can happen if the Saints have the right answers to the question. Staying out of unfavorable down-and-distance situations is a remedy and the way to do that is to avoid penalties and to run the ball effectively. A good screen or swing pass can slow down an opponent who wants to send pressure. The Giants have six interceptions and Shough has thrown five; New Orleans will want to leave the game with neither of those numbers increasing.

UP FRONT: It begins with the offensive line. There'll be help from tight ends and running backs in the passing game, and the blitz pickup communication has to be extra sharp on the road, but the run game mainly starts and ends with the offensive line. The Saints (82 rushing yards per game, 3.5 yards per carry) may have an accommodating foe, because the Giants allow 128 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry. Kendre Miller showed some pop in the backfield against the Vikings and if ever there was a time the Saints could use a throwback game from Alvin Kamara, this is it. Center Erik McCoy leads an agitated offensive line that needs to clean up its play.

UPSET: Defensively, New Orleans has to get Giants quarterback Jameis Winston out of rhythm. Winston has back-to-back games with three touchdown passes and he seems to be warming to the task as the starter since taking over for injured Jaxson Dart. He's not a strong running threat (9 carries, 42 yards) so the Saints pretty much know where he'll be when it's time to rush. Chase Young (team-leading four sacks) and Carl Granderson (2.5 sacks) are the threats for the Saints, but the game also presents the opportunity for Cameron Jordan (132 career sacks) to pass former Giants great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on the all-time sacks list; he needs one sack to do that. Expect the Saints to mix in a few blitzes of their own in order to speed up Winston and, maybe, entice him into a few careless throws. The Giants' top targets are tight end Isaiah Likely (33 catches, 284 yards, four touchdowns) and former LSU standout receiver Malik Nabers (29-329-2)

UNENDING: The Saints defense also has to be ready to put in the work against Giants running back Cam Skattebo. Don't let the 294 rushing yards and 3.6 yards per carry deceive; he's a punisher and he generates highlight-worthy blocks. New Orleans must be relentless about attacking him; populate to the ball because swarming him will be the best way to limit his influence.