Saints vs. Browns | 2026 NFL Week 9 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-BROWNS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
Despite the New Orleans Saints standing at 2-5 following their Week Eight bye, the New Orleans Saints stand only one game out of first place in the NFC South with two consecutive games at the Caesars Superdome to play, including a November 15 matchup against division leader Carolina.
But before their second divisional contest of the season, the Saints will return to action on Sunday, when they host the Cleveland Browns. The division race is very tight and New Orleans has more than half of its season to play.
TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (color analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter)
- National radio: Sports USA Radio
Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Brandon Noble (color analyst)
- Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
- Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
- Stream on NFL+
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.
SAINTS MOBILE APP:
Enhance your gameday experience at the Caesars Superdome or from at home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! Download the Saints app >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT AND PROMOTIONS
PREGAME AT CHAMPIONS SQUARE
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off for ticketed guests and conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Fans will be screened and game tickets will be scanned at both entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) at the street level. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
- Stage Performance: The Soul Rebels
The Soul Rebels are an eight-piece New Orleans brass ensemble known for blending traditional brass band music with soul, jazz, funk, hip-hop, and pop. The group has collaborated with artists including Katy Perry, Nas, and Metallica, and shared stages with Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, and Bruno Mars. Performing more than 250 shows annually, The Soul Rebels are internationally recognized for their energy.
- Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars
Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday with our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the Saints Mobile App all season long.
IN-GAME ENTERTAINMENT
- National Anthem: Jammie Evans
Jammie Evans is a Southern Soul and Blues artist known for his smooth vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and energetic performances. Originally from Mississippi and now based in Louisiana, Evans has built a loyal following with songs including "Ten Toes Down," "Groove Wit It," and "Cigar and Whiskey." His newest single, "Take You Back," features Arthur Young.
- Meta Halftime: New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Ceremony
The Saints will recognize RB Mark Ingram and T Terron Armstead for their induction into the Saints Hall of Fame during halftime, as well as longtime press box supervisor Sal La Rock with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award.
- Legends of the Game: Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead
It is only fitting that two close friends and teammates will be recognized for their accomplishments on the same day. Ingram rushed for 6,500 yards and 52 touchdowns as a Saint. Armstead blocked for most of those yards, starting 131 games at left tackle and being selected to three Pro Bowls.
GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS
- Crown Royal Royal Rig + sampling
Join the Crown Royal Royal Rig in Champions Square this week plus enjoy product sampling and giveaways at Sections 116 and 545 for our 21+ fans during the game.
- $6 Value Menu at Concessions Locations
To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Download the Saints app and search"Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map for the locations nearest your seat location.
- 50/50 Raffle
Fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online 48 hours before kickoff through the end of the third quarter on gameday. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit Louisiana SPCA. Click here for 50/50 raffle details, ticket prices and winning numbers >>
- Saints Pro Shop and Merchandise Collections
Fans can celebrate our 60th season with a special merchandise collection at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can also look forward to limited‑edition retail collaborations with Denham Springs, LA–based Bomb Designs and Lafayette's Sneaker Politics this season. Find Saints Pro Shop locations on our A to Z Guide >>
- Gameday Program
Fans have a chance to purchase the Saints Gameday Program online this season, courtesy of Renaissance Publishing. Click here to purchase the weekly gameday program >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
From mobile tickets and your designated entry gate to security, concessions, Champions Square, and more, you'll find the information you need for a smooth arrival and a great Saints gameday.
Here is our list of what fans need to know on gameday:
- Mobile Ticketing
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage, Champions Square or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the Saints app or SeatGeek app.
- Gameday Parking, Directions and Traffic
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game.
- Clear Bag Policy
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the limited style and size bags, packages, or containers into the Caesars Superdome.
- Traffic Alerts
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the Saints App and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.
Additional quick links: ADA seating | Fan Code of Conduct | A to Z Gameday Guide
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns matchups throughout the years.