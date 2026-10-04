Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

CALM: This might be impossible to accomplish early, but the Saints have to remain calm in an atmosphere that will be festive, moving, celebratory, historic and rabid all at once. New Orleans is a young team and its roster doesn't truly have an emotional connection to the occasion, and that might be a good thing. The team needs to focus on the task — beating a rival, moving ahead in the division standings and evening its record — more than be swept up in the periphery. Everyone else can reflect, these Saints need to create their own nostalgic remembrance through a victory.

CORRAL: New Orleans must have a solution for Falcons running back Bijon Robinson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week after he ran 194 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. Robinson is arguably the best running back in the league and if not, the Saints have prepared by playing against the two backs — Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Baltimore's Derrick Henry — who might be. Saints linebackers Pete Werner (shoulder) and Kaden Elliss (calf) missed practice time this week, and that's significant. Whoever lines up must be ready to help to hem in Robinson, a home run threat from anywhere on the field. Safeties Justin Reid and Jonas Sanker will be vital while the defensive line battles Atlanta's run blockers.