Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson focused on making NFL debut with New Orleans Saints

"He's a dog," quarterback Tyler Shough said. "I think he brings his mentality, his elusiveness, his versatility to our offense. But at the same time there's a lot of unknown. We haven't had a lot of reps with him. We have to do a better job as a whole offense and I think adding him to the puzzle is definitely going to help.

"My main focus is to kind of get him back up to speed, and he's doing a phenomenal job up to this point rehabbing and he's going to continue to rehab, do his thing. Getting him up to speed with the playbook, getting chemistry with him, it's going to take time."

Tyson participated in team meetings and said rehab has helped him become the best version of himself.

"It's been pretty cool, because kind of just getting my foundation together, getting stuff aligned," he said. "Kind of got a slow start to the NFL so I've got to take my time and really adjust to it, I feel like. So I feel it's been a blessing.

"The strength staff and the trainers, they do a good job of load management. We've got the Zebra stuff so they can really track and see and compare to what I've been doing on the side. I think I'm pretty good."

Coach Kellen Moore said a determination on Tyson's availability for Sunday will come later.

"This is his first opportunity to be out on the field with our team, so it was good to see him," Moore said. "Good to get him out there for a limited capacity, and we'll just see how this whole week goes."

Tyson said he's faster and more explosive, and has benefited from the advice and support of teammates.