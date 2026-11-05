Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson focused on making NFL debut with New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson referenced being "a pro" several times during his Wednesday media availability, likely because even though the receiver was the New Orleans Saints' first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall) this season, he hasn't yet had a chance to actually be one in the NFL.
Tyson had limited participation in the Saints' padded practice Wednesday, the first time he has practiced with the team since injuring his hamstring in a joint practice with Jacksonville on Aug. 13. He was placed on injured reserve Aug. 30, ensuring that he would miss at least the first four regular-season games.
His practice window to return opened Wednesday; he'll work, have his progress evaluated and possibly make his NFL debut Sunday when the Saints (5-2) play Cleveland (5-3) in the Caesars Superdome.
"Pretty anxious, for sure," Tyson said. "Just want to be out there and catch a ball, catch touchdowns. Be out there with my teammates and kind of go through what they go through — the grind of it, staying positive. Just kind of being a pro."
Tyson looked the part of an explosive target during training camp when the injury occurred and torpedoed his development. New Orleans had implemented a careful maintenance protocol for him — his workload was managed from rookie minicamp, through OTAs and mandatory minicamp — and the plan was beneficial as he stood out during the first two weeks.
"He's a dog," quarterback Tyler Shough said. "I think he brings his mentality, his elusiveness, his versatility to our offense. But at the same time there's a lot of unknown. We haven't had a lot of reps with him. We have to do a better job as a whole offense and I think adding him to the puzzle is definitely going to help.
"My main focus is to kind of get him back up to speed, and he's doing a phenomenal job up to this point rehabbing and he's going to continue to rehab, do his thing. Getting him up to speed with the playbook, getting chemistry with him, it's going to take time."
Tyson participated in team meetings and said rehab has helped him become the best version of himself.
"It's been pretty cool, because kind of just getting my foundation together, getting stuff aligned," he said. "Kind of got a slow start to the NFL so I've got to take my time and really adjust to it, I feel like. So I feel it's been a blessing.
"The strength staff and the trainers, they do a good job of load management. We've got the Zebra stuff so they can really track and see and compare to what I've been doing on the side. I think I'm pretty good."
Coach Kellen Moore said a determination on Tyson's availability for Sunday will come later.
"This is his first opportunity to be out on the field with our team, so it was good to see him," Moore said. "Good to get him out there for a limited capacity, and we'll just see how this whole week goes."
Tyson said he's faster and more explosive, and has benefited from the advice and support of teammates.
"The proverb says being around the wise, you become wise," he said. "I feel like that's what I've been going through. Just trying to be a pro."
PRACTICE REPORT: Left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle), who was injured on Sept. 20, placed on IR and underwent successful surgery, also had his practice window opened Wednesday. Banks said he's working on building confidence in his ankle. Running back Alvin Kamara (back/rest) did not practice Wednesday. Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (shin), left tackle Asim Richards (thumb) and running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) were limited.