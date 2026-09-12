Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

Here are a few things New Orleans will need to go right to give itself a chance:

LET 'ER RIP

The Saints can't totally throw caution to the wind, but they can't be conservative, either. Detroit averaged 28 points per game last year and the offense looks just as formidable this year, so Shough and the Saints will have to produce. "At the end of the day, quarterbacks have to be able to play very free and confident on the field and if we give them too much, you can over analyze football very quickly and easily," Saints Coach Kellen Moore said. "I think that's always kind of a gauge-level thing, of seeing where the quarterbacks are at, giving them enough tools to be successful on the field, different things they can get in and out of but at the same time, now and then just to trust their self and play clean football."

COMPLEMENTARY BALL

THE LONG, HARD ROAD

Detroit has four of the best offensive players in the league at their respective positions: Left tackle Penei Sewell, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jared Goff. New Orleans' defense has to be able to take away something to make the Lions one-dimensional. The secondary, including cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley, will be tested and that stress level likely will be affected by how much pressure can be applied by edge rushers Chase Young and Carl Granderson. If Goff is too comfortable, it could be a long day. If he's being pressured off his mark and routinely getting up off the turf, that's the goal.

FORGE AHEAD

This isn't a game, or opponent, that the Saints can afford to fall behind against. One way to help nudge Detroit into being one-dimensional on offense is to take an early lead and force the Lions to play catchup. New Orleans was a notoriously slow starter in '25; they need to be better in '26, beginning Sunday.

DANIEL IN LION'S DEN