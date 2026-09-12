Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

Entering the 2026 season, the level of enthusiasm surrounding the New Orleans Saints has noticeably increased.
Winning four of the last five games in the '25 season, and exiting the year with a clearcut, No. 1 quarterback (Tyler Shough) who played his way into contention for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, can do that for a franchise.
Carrying that momentum through an offseason and into a raucous road opener — vs. the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit — against an opponent that believes it is an NFC Championship Game candidate, will be difficult.
"I love it. It's a great challenge for us," Shough said. "Operation-wise, it's a good challenge for us as a team. Right off the bat against a playoff team, with probably the highest caliber of players all across the board. They're going to be ready to go and I think it's going to be really fun for us to go out there and have some fun and operate."
Here are a few things New Orleans will need to go right to give itself a chance:
LET 'ER RIP
The Saints can't totally throw caution to the wind, but they can't be conservative, either. Detroit averaged 28 points per game last year and the offense looks just as formidable this year, so Shough and the Saints will have to produce. "At the end of the day, quarterbacks have to be able to play very free and confident on the field and if we give them too much, you can over analyze football very quickly and easily," Saints Coach Kellen Moore said. "I think that's always kind of a gauge-level thing, of seeing where the quarterbacks are at, giving them enough tools to be successful on the field, different things they can get in and out of but at the same time, now and then just to trust their self and play clean football."
COMPLEMENTARY BALL
Having said that, offensive balance is critical. Shough and his receivers (Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown) will be greatly aided by an effective run game, and that's where Travis Etienne Jr. comes in. The Jennings, La., native will make his home team debut after posting three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in four years with the Jaguars. The Saints need an effective run game to keep the Lions honest defensively, and Etienne — along with left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., left guard David Edwards, center Erik McCoy, right guard Cesar Ruiz and right tackle Taliese Fuaga — have to set that tone. Detroit edge Aidan Hutchinson can't wreck the offensive gameplan. Lion safeties Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox are veterans, but not expected to be starters; they have to be exploited.
THE LONG, HARD ROAD
Detroit has four of the best offensive players in the league at their respective positions: Left tackle Penei Sewell, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jared Goff. New Orleans' defense has to be able to take away something to make the Lions one-dimensional. The secondary, including cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley, will be tested and that stress level likely will be affected by how much pressure can be applied by edge rushers Chase Young and Carl Granderson. If Goff is too comfortable, it could be a long day. If he's being pressured off his mark and routinely getting up off the turf, that's the goal.
FORGE AHEAD
This isn't a game, or opponent, that the Saints can afford to fall behind against. One way to help nudge Detroit into being one-dimensional on offense is to take an early lead and force the Lions to play catchup. New Orleans was a notoriously slow starter in '25; they need to be better in '26, beginning Sunday.
DANIEL IN LION'S DEN
If the game is close, the Saints have a kicker they solidly believe in with former All-Pro Daniel Carlson. Best-case scenario is a blowout win, but staying within reach in the fourth quarter often means a field goal could be crucial. Carlson was signed for such an occasion and if it happens, he'll need to rise to it.