Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Ravens | 2026 NFL Week 2

REV UP

The Saints have talked — lots and lots, dating back to last season — about starting fast on offense. Two factors have worked against them: The lack of an effective run game and penalties. After totaling 91 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the opener, the offense hopes the return of running back Alvin Kamara will help bolster a ground game that was led by Travis Etienne Jr. and Kendre Miller against Detroit. A sustained drive early, with a solid ground game, will help as well as the absence of early penalties. False starts, illegal procedures and holding calls get an offense off schedule and is a prelude to punts. An early lead would be nice.

KEEP-AWAY

Holding on to the football helps, too. Three turnovers against the Lions in the first three quarters — all by quarterback Tyler Shough (two interceptions and a lost fumble) — also can't be a repeatable offense. The Ravens forced two turnovers last week and held the Colts' passing game in check (166 yards on 31 pass attempts). Rightfully, the Saints have confidence in their passing game; Shough threw for a career-high 410 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit, Chris Olave caught 10 passes for 182 yards, Devaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson combined for two touchdowns and 123 yards on 10 catches and seven players caught passes. But all the confidence in the world won't matter if New Orleans fails to protect the ball. The Ravens, no doubt, took note of Detroit's early success with blitzes.

RUSH WITH INTEGRITY

Defensive linemen have to stay in their lanes and be wary of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as he attempts to slip through a crease or skirt around the edge if an edge rusher crashes inside. Jackson's passing game isn't to be underestimated — he's the NFL's all-time leader in passing efficiency (102.4) and completed 17 of 25 for 324 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' opener — but the preference still is to take your chances with him in the pocket. Because once he's loose and able to ad-lib, it's difficult for a secondary to hold up in coverage for an extended period of time. Linebackers Kaden Elliss and Pete Werner could be busy helping to hem in Jackson.

RALLY TO THE BALL

Slowing down Jackson won't be the end of it; Ravens running back Derrick Henry (24 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the opener) is singularly capable of controlling a game. Saints defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said the best way to deal with Henry is to get his feet stopped and keep him from reaching the second level. That plan begins up front with Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, Christen Miller and Vernon Broughton. They'll need to be disruptive and they have to get hands on Henry behind or near the line of scrimmage. It'll be a group effort to slow him down.

SNAP COUNT