New Orleans Saints defense doesn't expect wholesale offensive change for Cleveland despite Browns' quarterback change

It's not the player, it's the game.

The New Orleans Saints (2-5) learned Friday that Cleveland (5-3) will start Shedeur Sanders at quarterback Sunday when the teams play in the Caesars Superdome.

Deshaun Watson opened the first eight games, but suffered a head injury last Sunday against Pittsburgh – he re-entered the game after an evaluation in the medical tent – and after dealing with concussion-like symptoms early this week, was placed in concussion protocol. He practiced limited Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday (his game status is listed as questionable), and the uncertainty opened the door for Sanders, who started seven games and played in eight last year as a rookie.

Even with the definitive change, the Saints believe the Browns offense fundamentally will remain the same.

"There may be some elements with Deshaun, because of his experience, because of some of the quarterback run game, per se, that he's able to feature that might be different," Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said. "But Shedeur has done the same thing. You can go to (his college games at) Colorado, you can go to his first two years here in the NFL and you're seeing a player that's got experience. He started a bunch of games last year and he got a ton of work in the preseason, and he's been in the fire so far this season. We're still defending the Browns."

Despite the winning record, Cleveland's offense has struggled. Watson (163 of 249 for 1,806 yards and seven touchdowns, with three interceptions) was sacked a league-high 33 times, and he led an offense that ranks 21st in passing yards (204.3), 24th in rushing yards (97.6) and 29th in scoring (17.4 points) per game. Last season, Sanders was sacked 23 times, had more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven) and Cleveland was 3-4 in his starts while scoring 16.7 points per game.

Additionally, this season Cleveland leads the league in total penalties (85), pre-snap penalties (35) and most accepted penalties (72). On 32 drives this season that included an offensive penalty, the Browns have two touchdowns and they have not scored a touchdown on 83 consecutive drives that included a sack, going back to Week 15 of 2024. Watson was sacked eight times by the Steelers last Sunday.

None of which matters to Saints defense that has had struggles of its own, including 27.7 points and 139.4 rushing yards allowed per game, both 29th in the league.

Sanders wore a wide smile earlier this week as he discussed what he saw from the Saints' defense on film, and said he would let his expression speak for him on the topic.

"We're just gonna get after them," edge Carl Granderson said. "I ain't gonna say that much, just gonna leave it at that.

"We're gonna come in with a chip on our shoulder, for sure. They've been chirping a little bit, we see what the quarterback said. So we're gonna come in hot, ready to play."

Edge Cam Jordan said the Saints have focused internally more than externally, and noted that edges Chase Young (team-leading seven sacks, third most in the NFL, 11 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery) and Granderson (5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, five tackles for loss) are providing high-level production.

"We need to be the best version of us," Jordan said. "If we can get the entire D-line to play at the standard set on the edge, we'll be in a great place. It's all about establishing a run-stopping defense first, then we can have some fun in the pass rush."