Charlie Smyth's patience and improvement result in another chance for New Orleans Saints kicker

Smyth's promise from last season and the improvement shown from practice sessions this year provided the assurance needed.

"You just have to stay ready and really focus on the craft and the process, just coming in here every day with a smile on your face," Smyth said. "Even though you think nobody sees what you're doing, it shows that they do. I just love the process and getting better, and I'm really excited about Sunday.

"I think last years' experience is definitely going to stand by me. I thought last year was great. It wasn't perfect but there were a lot of good moments — we had some big kicks in those games last year and I was really happy with how I felt in those moments and how I executed. We can build on top of that and focus on a really good session Friday and that'll lead us into Sunday."

Three of his four misses last year came from the left hash, due to a correctable error.

"It was just getting his alignment from the ball to be exactly the same every time," special teams coordinator Phil Galiano said. "Because the issue that we found was, when he would (plant) his left foot, he was getting too far toward the goalpost and what that was doing was, it was closing his hips off. He wasn't going to get the ball to go straight; he was pushing the ball to the right because his plant foot was too far down field. So, I think we have that fixed."

The fix included using a tape measure to mark the desired distance, and use that measurement as the guideline to gain consistency.

"For me it's just a confidence thing of just repping it over and over again this past six or seven weeks, and just making kicks," Smyth said.

"I've had a lot of time now to take a look at that and clean it up. All the little things – there's always something, just like a golfer, you're always trying to clean up stuff. For me, I haven't been doing it as long as other guys but I don't really care about that anymore. I'm just here, I'm grateful for the opportunity.

"It's time to just go ball out and execute, that's really where my focus is at. It's great having all the support from home but for me now, I'm in a position like, that's great but I just have to focus on being a great player for this team, and that's what I'm trying to be."

Guidance toward helping achieve that goal partly was provided by Carlson.

"Daniel is one of my favorite people I've been around in the NFL," Smyth said. "I know it's kind of like, it can be weird whenever you're both the same position and you're in the same building but genuinely, he's one of the nicest people I've ever been around. From whenever he came in, we'd just talk kicking all the time. We both love it.

"I learned so much from him, and even how he goes about his weekly habits during the week, that I'm going to apply to how I go about things going forward. He's been a great pro; he was All-Pro twice. If I can have the career he's had, then we're doing well. He's going to get another opportunity again."

But for now, after another waiting session, the opportunity with the Saints belongs to Smyth and he knows the expectations.