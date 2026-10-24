Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

LEAN IN TO RUN GAME: The Saints entered their last game average 82 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per carry, then stung the Giants for a season-high 175 yards on 38 carries. Even subtracting the 32 yards on five carries from quarterback Tyler Shough, it amounted to a robust 33 carries for 143 yards. A portion of that damage was done without right guard Cesar Ruiz, who left the game with a knee injury; rookie Jeremiah Wright capably filled in, Kendre Miller (20 carries, 70 yards) was the workhorse and Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson (a combined 13 carries for 73 yards) helped provide a variety of looks and production. The Steelers allow just 103 rushing yards per game, so an early lead will help ensure that the run game remains included. Pittsburgh must be made to respect the run threat.

BE PASS GAME EFFICIENT: The passing game numbers against the Giants weren't eye-bulging — 16 of 30 for 144 yards for Shough. But here's what was: Three touchdown passes, two in the red zone. New Orleans got it done when needed and took advantage of turnovers and short-field situations. That's a good way to lower the hit numbers on Shough and to hopefully contain the aggression of the Steelers (16 sacks). That's not to say there won't be hits or sacks, but the Saints can minimize the disruption if the passing is efficient and timely.

SPECIAL SAUCE: It isn't fair to expect New Orleans to duplicate the special team production generated against the Giants: 58- and 51-yard field goals; forced and recovered fumble on a kickoff return; 113 yards on four kickoff returns (including a 41-yarder to set up a field goal) and 68 yards on five punt returns; and five of seven punts downed inside the 20. But it's imperative that the units play error-free. Kicker Daniel Carlson (seven of 10 field goals) and punter Ryan Wright may be especially important in a game that could be weather-influenced and field position could be critical.

HOUND RODGERS: Yes, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible and, yes, he only has five interceptions in 233 pass attempts. But as Rodgers has aged his mobility has evaporated, as evidenced by the 19 sacks he has taken. The Saints have edge rushers who can get home in Chase Young (5.5 sacks) and Carl Granderson (4 sacks). They and their teammates will have to get there in a hurry, because Rodgers gets rid of the ball quickly. But if he has to hold the ball because of coverage, New Orleans can get to him. The return of linebacker Kaden Elliss provides another pass rush threat and boosts the run defense, too. Cameron Jordan (132 career sacks) still needs one sack to pass HOF Lawrence Taylor on the all-time list.