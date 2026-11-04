Game Preview: Browns vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 9

SAINTS vs. BROWNS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Cleveland Head Coach Todd Monken developed future first-round receivers Dwayne Bowe and Buster Davis as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU (2005–06). He also coached running backs (2000) and wide receivers (2001) at Louisiana Tech. His first head-coaching opportunity came after taking over a winless Southern Mississippi program in 2013 and by the end of his campaign, posted a 9-5 record. Monken and Saints Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Terry Joseph served on the same LSU staff in 2006. Saints Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams, Monken and Browns pass game coordinator Danny Breyer served on the same staff with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley is a Perry, Ohio native, who spent three seasons (2013 and 2015-16) as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at John Carroll. In 2016, Staley earned National Coordinator of the Year honors for Division III to rank third in total defense (218.0 ypg.) and fourth in scoring defense (12.6 points per game).

Saints Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown served on the same Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff with Browns Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Baker in 2024. Baker went to training camp with the Saints in 2007 and had a practice squad stint with the team.

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Kyle Valero and Browns Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Jeff Blasko served on the same Dallas coaching staff.

Browns fullback Michael Burton played for the Saints in 2020, played with Saints safety Justin Reid in Kansas City in 2022 and with wide receiver Devaughn Vele in Denver in 2024. Reid also played with Browns tackle Tytus Howard Jr. in Houston from 2019-21.

Saints running back CJ Donaldson and defensive back Lorenzo Styles were teammates at Ohio State. Styles' father, Lorenzo Styles Sr. played for the Buckeyes from 1992-94. Styles prepped at Pickerington (Ohio) HS. Styles played for the Buckeyes with Browns RB Quinshon Judkins.

Donaldson and Browns offensive lineman Rex Sunahara were college teammates at West Virginia.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, EDGE Chase Young and linebacker Pete Werner played college football at Ohio State, where they were college teammates with Browns safety Ronnie Hickman Jr., and tackle Dawand Jones. Werner also played in Columbus with Browns offensive lineman Luke Wypler and Olave with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.

Browns Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers served as secondary coach of the Saints from 1986-91.

Browns Chief of Staff John Carr played wide receiver at Louisiana Tech from 1992-96 and served on the coaching staff at Louisiana-Monroe in 2018 and from 2022-23.

Cleveland Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line Sanders Davis spent five seasons (2014-18) at Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) HS, where he was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach, helping to guide the Bears to a pair of Division 1 state titles as well as a runner-up finish in 2018 in Louisiana's highest classification. In addition to his football coaching duties, he served as the head soccer coach, a strength coach and an English teacher.

Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders played at Jackson (Miss.) State from 2021-22.

Saints Pro Scout Tosan Eyetsemitan worked in player personnel for the Browns from 2017-21 as a scouting assistant.

Saints strength and conditioning coach Charles Byrd is an Oxford, Ohio native and started as a strength and conditioning intern at Miami. Following his college playing career at Morehead State, Byrd was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2005.

New Orleans cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2022, playing his first four seasons with Cleveland, for whom he had four interceptions in 2023.

Saints running back Audric Estimé played in one game for the Browns in 2026 before being re-acquired by New Orleans off of waivers on November 3.

Saints defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and linebacker Jaylan Ford played with Cleveland wide receiver Isaiah Bond at the University of Texas.

Saints wide receiver Cedric Tillman was a third-round draft pick of the Browns in 2023 and played his first three seasons in Cleveland. Tillman and Browns running back Dylan Sampson were college teammates at the University of Tennessee.

Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II and Cleveland guard Zion Johnson were teammates with the Los Angeles Chargers, where Johnson was coached by Staley, Moore and Saints Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Browns defensive end Derek Barnett were teammates at the University of Tennessee from 2015-16. Cleveland defensive lineman Adin Huntington played at Louisiana-Monroe in 2023 and at Tulane in 2024. Emerson prepped at Pine Forest (Pensacola, Fla.) HS.

New Orleans cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cleveland linebacker Justin Jefferson were college teammates at Alabama in 2023.

New Orleans tackle Mason Murphy and Browns linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold were teammates at Southern California. Murphy and Browns defensive back Mekhi Blackmon were USC teammates in 2022. Saints offensive lineman William Sherman and Blackmon were college teammates at Colorado. Saints punter Ryan Wright and Blackmon were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

New Orleans wide receiver Jordyn Tyson's older brother Jaylon plays for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland safety Grant Delpit is a New Orleans native, who played at LSU. New Orleans guard Cesar Ruiz and Delpit were high school teammates at IMG Academy.

New Orleans defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and Cleveland linebacker Quincy Williams were teammates with the New York Jets from 2021-22.

New Orleans running back Travis Etienne Jr. and Cleveland cornerback Tyson Campbell were teammates with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2021-25.

Saints defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and Cleveland defensive back Noah Igbinoghene were teammates with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan and Cleveland Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson served on the same Detroit Lions coaching staff in 2013, when Linehan was offensive coordinator.

Saints Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Joel Thomas and Cleveland Tight Ends Coach Christian Jones served on the same New York Giants coaching staff in 2024.

New Orleans Head Athletic Trainer Shone Gipson served as an assistant athletic trainer with the Browns from 2018-19.

New Orleans Area Scout Jon Sandusky served as a member of the Cleveland player personnel staff from 2010-15.

New Orleans Area Scout Matt Phillips graduated from Ohio University.

Cleveland Area Scout Josh Lucas worked in the player personnel department of the Saints from 2005-15.