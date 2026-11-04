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Game Preview: Browns vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 9

The New Orleans Saints host the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. CT.

Nov 04, 2026 at 03:14 PM
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WEEK 9 · Sun 11/08 · 12:00 PM CST

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SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

BROWNS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

Despite the New Orleans Saints standing at 2-5 following their Week Eight bye, the New Orleans Saints stand only one game out of first place in the NFC South with two consecutive games at the Caesars Superdome to play, including a November 15 matchup against division leader Carolina.

But before their second divisional contest of the season, the Saints will return to action on Sunday, when they host the Cleveland Browns. The division race is very tight and New Orleans has more than half of its season to play.

The Saints will look to rebound rested after the bye following a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France.

THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons (3-5) play the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) in Madrid, Spain with an 8:30 a.m. CT kick, the Carolina Panthers (3-4) host the Denver Broncos (6-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) play at the Chicago Bears (5-2) at Soldier Field on Sunday Night Football.

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THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING

New Orleans Saints 35, Cleveland Browns 14; Nov. 17, 2024 @ Caesars Superdome - The Cleveland Browns tested the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome but thanks in part to the overall excellence of Taysom Hill the Saints passed the exam and walked away with a 35-14 victory.

The win was the Saints' second consecutive under the leadership of interim coach Darren Rizzi and improved their record to 4-7 heading into their bye week. The Browns fell to 2-8.  FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Browns | 2024 NFL Week 11

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) runs for a 33-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) runs for a 33-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT John Ridgeway III (95) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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DT John Ridgeway III (95) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Will Harris (5) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DB Will Harris (5) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Payton Turner (98) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Payton Turner (98) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints offensive line in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Saints offensive line in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) celebrate Hill's touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) celebrate Hill's touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) touchdown celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) touchdown celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) gets tackled during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) gets tackled during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) completes the pass for a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DB Will Harris (5) flips into the end zone during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Foster Moreau (87) rushes through the defense during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Foster Moreau (87) rushes through the defense during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Foster Moreau (87) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Foster Moreau (87) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
T Trevor Penning (70) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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T Trevor Penning (70) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Foster Moreau (87) rushes during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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TE Foster Moreau (87) rushes during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
68 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
T Trevor Penning (70) guards Elerson G. Smith during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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T Trevor Penning (70) guards Elerson G. Smith during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) rushes through the defense during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) rushes through the defense during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
72 / 276

TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
73 / 276

TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
74 / 276

TE Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
75 / 276

TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
76 / 276

TE Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
77 / 276

TE Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) gets tackled during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) gets tackled during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Jordan Mimms (33) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Jordan Mimms (33) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
80 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
81 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Tyrann Matthieu (32) LB Demario Davis (56) and S Ugo Amadi (0) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Tyrann Matthieu (32) LB Demario Davis (56) and S Ugo Amadi (0) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Tyrann Matthieu (32) and LB Demario Davis (56) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
84 / 276

S Tyrann Matthieu (32) and LB Demario Davis (56) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
85 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
86 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
87 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
88 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
89 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
90 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
91 / 276

TE Juwan Johnson (83) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
T Taliese Fuaga (75) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
92 / 276

T Taliese Fuaga (75) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
93 / 276

QB Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
94 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
95 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
97 / 276

TE Juwan Johnson (83) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (14) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
98 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (14) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
99 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
100 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
101 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
102 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
103 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
104 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
105 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
106 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
107 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
108 / 276

WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT John Ridgeway III (95) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
109 / 276

DT John Ridgeway III (95) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
110 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs for a 53-yard punt return during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
111 / 276

WR Dante Pettis (17) runs for a 53-yard punt return during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
112 / 276

WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
113 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
114 / 276

WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs for a 53-yard punt return during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
115 / 276

WR Dante Pettis (17) runs for a 53-yard punt return during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
116 / 276

WR Dante Pettis (17) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
117 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
118 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
119 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
120 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (98) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
121 / 276

DE Chase Young (98) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT Khalen Saunders (50) and DE Carl Granderson (96) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
122 / 276

DT Khalen Saunders (50) and DE Carl Granderson (96) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
123 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Will Harris (5) and S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
124 / 276

DB Will Harris (5) and S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
125 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
126 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Payton Turner (98) reaches to block the kick during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
127 / 276

DE Payton Turner (98) reaches to block the kick during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
128 / 276

S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96)in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
129 / 276

DE Carl Granderson (96)in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
130 / 276

S Ugo Amadi (0) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
131 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
132 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
133 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
134 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
135 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
136 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
137 / 276

QB Derek Carr (4) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
138 / 276

WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
139 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Pete Werner (20) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 276

LB Pete Werner (20) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
OL Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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OL Nick Saldiveri (64) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
144 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Juwan Johnson (83) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT Khalen Saunders (50) and DE Carl Granderson (96) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DT Khalen Saunders (50) and DE Carl Granderson (96) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
151 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Jordan Howden (31) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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DB Jordan Howden (31) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Jordan Howden (31) goes for a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
154 / 276

DB Jordan Howden (31) goes for a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT John Ridgeway III (95) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
155 / 276

DT John Ridgeway III (95) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
156 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) goes for the sack during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) goes for the sack during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
158 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
159 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) and DT Bryan Bresee (90) sack Jameis Winston during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) and DT Bryan Bresee (90) sack Jameis Winston during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
161 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) and DT Bryan Bresee (90) tackle Jameis Winston during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) and DT Bryan Bresee (90) tackle Jameis Winston during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Cam Jordan (94) guards Jack Conklin during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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DE Cam Jordan (94) guards Jack Conklin during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
166 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
167 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) and DE Chase Young (99) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Ugo Amadi (0) and DE Chase Young (99) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
169 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
170 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
171 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Cameron Jordan (94) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Cameron Jordan (94) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) LB Demario Davis (56) and DB Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
173 / 276

S Ugo Amadi (0) LB Demario Davis (56) and DB Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
174 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
175 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints defense reaches to block the field goal attempt during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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Saints defense reaches to block the field goal attempt during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
177 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
178 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
180 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
181 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
182 / 276

RB Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
183 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
185 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
186 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Pete Werner (20) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Pete Werner (20) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Alvin Kamara (41) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Alvin Kamara (41) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT John Ridgeway III (95) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
189 / 276

DT John Ridgeway III (95) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
190 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
191 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
192 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) and DB Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
193 / 276

S Ugo Amadi (0) and DB Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT John Ridgeway III (95) reaches for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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DT John Ridgeway III (95) reaches for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
195 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
196 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) and DB Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
197 / 276

S Ugo Amadi (0) and DB Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) DB Will Harris (5) and LB Demario Davis (56) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
198 / 276

S Ugo Amadi (0) DB Will Harris (5) and LB Demario Davis (56) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT John Ridgeway III (95) LB Demario Davis (56) and Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
199 / 276

DT John Ridgeway III (95) LB Demario Davis (56) and Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
200 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT John Ridgeway III (95) LB Demario Davis (56) and Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
201 / 276

DT John Ridgeway III (95) LB Demario Davis (56) and Will Harris (5) make a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
T Trevor Penning (70) protects Derek Carr (4) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
202 / 276

T Trevor Penning (70) protects Derek Carr (4) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
203 / 276

TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
204 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
205 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
T Trevor Penning (70) protects QB Derek Carr (4) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
206 / 276

T Trevor Penning (70) protects QB Derek Carr (4) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C/G Cesar Ruiz (51) and C/G Erik McCoy (78) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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C/G Cesar Ruiz (51) and C/G Erik McCoy (78) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
208 / 276

TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C/G Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
209 / 276

C/G Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
210 / 276

TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
211 / 276

TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
212 / 276

TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
213 / 276

TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
214 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
221 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (10) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
228 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C/G Erik McCoy (78) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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C/G Erik McCoy (78) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT Bryan Bresee (90) reaches for the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DT Bryan Bresee (90) reaches for the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Foster Moreau (87) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Foster Moreau (87) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
247 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Ugo Amadi (0) goes for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
250 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LS J.T Gray (48) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LS J.T Gray (48) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
252 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints defense reaches to block the field goal attempt during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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Saints defense reaches to block the field goal attempt during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints defense reaches to block the field goal attempt during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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Saints defense reaches to block the field goal attempt during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
257 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Pete Werner (20) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Pete Werner (20) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) celebrate Hill's touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) celebrate Hill's touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) rushes for a 33-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) rushes for a 33-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) runs for a 33-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) runs for a 33-yard touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) celebrate Hill's touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) celebrate Hill's touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
K Blacke Grupe kicks a field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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K Blacke Grupe kicks a field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) celebrate Hill's touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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TE Taysom Hill (7) and WR Kevin Austin Jr (81) celebrate Hill's touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Alontae Taylor (1) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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CB Alontae Taylor (1) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Jordan Howden (31) reaches for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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DB Jordan Howden (31) reaches for the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints Defensive Line during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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Saints Defensive Line during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DB Jordan Howden (31) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.
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DB Jordan Howden (31) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024-5 NFL Season Nov, 17, 2024 in Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) and CB Alontae Taylor (1) tackle Nick Chubb during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) and CB Alontae Taylor (1) tackle Nick Chubb during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) post tackle celebration during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
275 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
276 / 276

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season on Nov. 17, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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SAINTS vs. BROWNS SERIES FAST FACTS

In the 20 games of the series there have been:

  • 363 points scored by New Orleans, 439 allowed.
  • An eight-game Browns winning streak  1967-81.
  • A three-game win streak for New Orleans from 1984-90 and 2018-present.
  • Six games decided by double-digits. • Two games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 12 games decided by seven points or less.
  • One game decided by one point.
  • Two 7-point wins by Saints (9/13/87 and 12/24/22)
  • Biggest Saints Win - A 21-point win by the Saints (11/17/24)
  • A 35-point loss by Saints (10/1/67) - Biggest Saints loss.
  • A 4-8 home record for New Orleans and a 3-5 road mark.
  • Browns' Largest Margin of Victory: 35 points, Browns won 42-7 on 10/1/67 at Tulane Stadium.
  • Current Series Streak: Saints have won three, 9/18/18-.
  • Saints' Longest Win Streak: Three games, 10/28/84- 10/14/90 and 9/18/18-.
  • Most Points by Saints in a Game: 35 points, Saints won 35-14 on 11/17/24 at Caesars Superdome.
  • Most Points by Browns in a Game: 42 points, Browns won 42-7 on 10/1/67 at Tulane Stadium.
  • Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 50 points, Browns won 26-24 on 9/14/14 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
  • Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Seven points, Browns won 42-7 on 10/1/67 at Tulane Stadium.
  • Fewest Points by Browns in a Game: 10, Saints won 17-10 on 12/24/22 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

SAINTS vs. BROWNS STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings

 

Category

Saints

Browns

Record

2-5

5-3

Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)

23.1 (15)

17.4 (29)

Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)

27.7 (29)

21.6 (13)

Total Off. (NFL Rank)

315.7 (23)

301.9 (24)

Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)

86.0 (28)

97.6 (24)

Passing Off. (NFL Rank)

229.7 (14)

204.3 (22)

Total Def. (NFL Rank)

372.7 (28)

323.5 (14)

Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)

139.4 (29)

126.9 (24)

Passing Def. (NFL Rank)

233.3 (23)

196.6 (6)

Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)

9.6 (19)

9.7 (18)

Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)

24.3 (27)

26.6 (10)

Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)

-4 (26t)

-1 (17t)

Possession Avg.

28:46

30:42

Touchdowns

20

14

Penalties

45

36

Penalty Yards

305

310

Opp. Penalties

48

48

Opp. Penalty Yards

344

352

 
 
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DETAILS

SAINTS vs. BROWNS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Cleveland Head Coach Todd Monken developed future first-round receivers Dwayne Bowe and Buster Davis as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU (2005–06). He also coached running backs (2000) and wide receivers (2001) at Louisiana Tech. His first head-coaching opportunity came after taking over a winless Southern Mississippi program in 2013 and by the end of his campaign, posted a 9-5 record. Monken and Saints Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Terry Joseph served on the same LSU staff in 2006. Saints Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams, Monken and Browns pass game coordinator Danny Breyer served on the same staff with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley is a Perry, Ohio native, who spent three seasons (2013 and 2015-16) as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at John Carroll. In 2016, Staley earned National Coordinator of the Year honors for Division III to rank third in total defense (218.0 ypg.) and fourth in scoring defense (12.6 points per game).

Saints Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown served on the same Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff with Browns Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Baker in 2024. Baker went to training camp with the Saints in 2007 and had a practice squad stint with the team.

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Kyle Valero and Browns Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Jeff Blasko served on the same Dallas coaching staff.

Browns fullback Michael Burton played for the Saints in 2020, played with Saints safety Justin Reid in Kansas City in 2022 and with wide receiver Devaughn Vele in Denver in 2024. Reid also played with Browns tackle Tytus Howard Jr. in Houston from 2019-21.

Saints running back CJ Donaldson and defensive back Lorenzo Styles were teammates at Ohio State. Styles' father, Lorenzo Styles Sr. played for the Buckeyes from 1992-94. Styles prepped at Pickerington (Ohio) HS. Styles played for the Buckeyes with Browns RB Quinshon Judkins.

Donaldson and Browns offensive lineman Rex Sunahara were college teammates at West Virginia.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, EDGE Chase Young and linebacker Pete Werner played college football at Ohio State, where they were college teammates with Browns safety Ronnie Hickman Jr., and tackle Dawand Jones. Werner also played in Columbus with Browns offensive lineman Luke Wypler and Olave with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.

Browns Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers served as secondary coach of the Saints from 1986-91.

Browns Chief of Staff John Carr played wide receiver at Louisiana Tech from 1992-96 and served on the coaching staff at Louisiana-Monroe in 2018 and from 2022-23.

Cleveland Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line Sanders Davis spent five seasons (2014-18) at Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) HS, where he was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach, helping to guide the Bears to a pair of Division 1 state titles as well as a runner-up finish in 2018 in Louisiana's highest classification. In addition to his football coaching duties, he served as the head soccer coach, a strength coach and an English teacher.

Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders played at Jackson (Miss.) State from 2021-22.

Saints Pro Scout Tosan Eyetsemitan worked in player personnel for the Browns from 2017-21 as a scouting assistant.

Saints strength and conditioning coach Charles Byrd is an Oxford, Ohio native and started as a strength and conditioning intern at Miami. Following his college playing career at Morehead State, Byrd was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2005.

New Orleans cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2022, playing his first four seasons with Cleveland, for whom he had four interceptions in 2023.

Saints running back Audric Estimé played in one game for the Browns in 2026 before being re-acquired by New Orleans off of waivers on November 3.

Saints defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and linebacker Jaylan Ford played with Cleveland wide receiver Isaiah Bond at the University of Texas.

Saints wide receiver Cedric Tillman was a third-round draft pick of the Browns in 2023 and played his first three seasons in Cleveland. Tillman and Browns running back Dylan Sampson were college teammates at the University of Tennessee.

Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II and Cleveland guard Zion Johnson were teammates with the Los Angeles Chargers, where Johnson was coached by Staley, Moore and Saints Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Browns defensive end Derek Barnett were teammates at the University of Tennessee from 2015-16. Cleveland defensive lineman Adin Huntington played at Louisiana-Monroe in 2023 and at Tulane in 2024. Emerson prepped at Pine Forest (Pensacola, Fla.) HS.

New Orleans cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cleveland linebacker Justin Jefferson were college teammates at Alabama in 2023.

New Orleans tackle Mason Murphy and Browns linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold were teammates at Southern California. Murphy and Browns defensive back Mekhi Blackmon were USC teammates in 2022. Saints offensive lineman William Sherman and Blackmon were college teammates at Colorado. Saints punter Ryan Wright and Blackmon were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

New Orleans wide receiver Jordyn Tyson's older brother Jaylon plays for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland safety Grant Delpit is a New Orleans native, who played at LSU. New Orleans guard Cesar Ruiz and Delpit were high school teammates at IMG Academy.

New Orleans defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and Cleveland linebacker Quincy Williams were teammates with the New York Jets from 2021-22.

New Orleans running back Travis Etienne Jr. and Cleveland cornerback Tyson Campbell were teammates with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2021-25.

Saints defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and Cleveland defensive back Noah Igbinoghene were teammates with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan and Cleveland Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson served on the same Detroit Lions coaching staff in 2013, when Linehan was offensive coordinator.

Saints Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Joel Thomas and Cleveland Tight Ends Coach Christian Jones served on the same New York Giants coaching staff in 2024.

New Orleans Head Athletic Trainer Shone Gipson served as an assistant athletic trainer with the Browns from 2018-19.

New Orleans Area Scout Jon Sandusky served as a member of the Cleveland player personnel staff from 2010-15.

New Orleans Area Scout Matt Phillips graduated from Ohio University.

Cleveland Area Scout Josh Lucas worked in the player personnel department of the Saints from 2005-15.

Saints Director, Partnership Development Victoria Weber worked in the Cleveland front office.

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