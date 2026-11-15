New Orleans Saints stumble in first-place battle with Carolina

After the missed field goal, the Saints drove from their 38-yard line to the Carolina 35 on three plays, but on first-and-10 from the Panthers' 35, Shough fumbled a handoff exchange with running back Audric Estimé, Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips recovered at the 41 and gained 3 yards to the 44.

The Panthers cashed in with an 11-play, 56-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead with 6:43 left in the first half.

The teams punched and counterpunched in the second half: New Orleans tied the score at 7-7 on Alvin Kamara's 2-yard touchdown run with 6:33 left in the third; Fitzgerald's 55-yard field goal gave the Panthers a 10-7 lead with 2:30 left in the quarter; Kamara took a short pass from Shough and lunged into the end zone with 3:49 left in the fourth to give the Saints a 14-10 lead; Chuba Hubbard's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:49 remaining lifted Carolina to a 17-14 lead; and Charlie Smyth kicked a 55-yard field goal for the Saints to tie the score at 17-17 with 41 seconds left.

That was enough time for the Panthers, who drove from their 34 to New Orleans' 36, aided by a 30-yard pass interference penalty against Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, to set up Fitzgerald for the game winner.

The Panthers committed 17 penalties, were stopped 10 of 14 times on third down, came up empty once in three red zone trips ran for 97 yards on 32 carries and gave up three sacks, but a turnover-free performance was their best friend.