New Orleans Saints stumble in first-place battle with Carolina

The New Orleans Saints may have assembled enough pieces to win a game Sunday in the Caesars Superdome, but they did not adjoin enough to win one against Carolina, which won on a walk-off, 54-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired.
Two turnovers, plus a non-existent run game, plus a pair of failed fourth-down plays in Carolina territory — one of them accounting for the first turnover — totaled just enough assistance to push the Panthers (4-5) to a 20-17 victory and into first place in the NFC South Division. New Orleans (3-6) could have earned first place with a win, but now is a game behind as it enters a difficult five-game stretch that includes four road games.
Sunday was the unveiling of a revamped offensive line for New Orleans. Center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga were out due to injuries; right guard Cesar Ruiz moved to center, rookie Jeremiah Wright started at right guard and Asim Richards, who started five games at left tackle while Kelvin Banks Jr. was injured, stepped in at right tackle.
But Banks said the offense should not have been affected.
"You could say that, but it's the NFL," he said. "You're here for a reason and when you step in that spot, you should be ready to play. It's not, 'Oh, this guy is not in, so let's try to do this.' Nah. You have to be ready to play."
Still, a week after the Saints gained 160 rushing yards on 32 carries against Cleveland, they mustered 49 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
"It's very frustrating," Banks said. "We've just got to execute better. All it comes down to is doing the little things right. You can do your job and execute at the highest level, and the 10 other guys are doing it as well, then it'll be successful. But if you're not doing that, then you can't get anything going."
That perfectly described the first half for the Saints offense: Nothing going.
New Orleans trailed 7-0 at halftime and was fortunate the deficit wasn't larger. It had generated 107 yards on 27 plays, didn't convert on 4 of 6 third-down attempts and committed a turnover on the first drive of the game, when Tyler Shough's pass attempt to Chris Olave was deflected and intercepted by linebacker Devin Lloyd on fourth-and-1 from the Panthers' 40.
Lloyd returned it 41 yards to New Orleans' 23-yard line, but for the first of several times Sunday, the Saints defense rose to the occasion. The Panthers advanced to the Saints' 3-yard line on three plays, then safety Jonas Sanker broke up a pass in the end zone on third-and-2 and edge rusher Carl Granderson produced a sack on fourth down to keep Carolina off the scoreboard. Granderson now has a team-leading 8.5 sacks, tied for his career high.
The Saints sandwiched two punts around a Panthers punt to end the first quarter, before the Panthers drove to the New Orleans 30 and Fitzgerald missed a 48-yard field goal with 13:31 left in the first half.
After the missed field goal, the Saints drove from their 38-yard line to the Carolina 35 on three plays, but on first-and-10 from the Panthers' 35, Shough fumbled a handoff exchange with running back Audric Estimé, Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips recovered at the 41 and gained 3 yards to the 44.
The Panthers cashed in with an 11-play, 56-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead with 6:43 left in the first half.
The teams punched and counterpunched in the second half: New Orleans tied the score at 7-7 on Alvin Kamara's 2-yard touchdown run with 6:33 left in the third; Fitzgerald's 55-yard field goal gave the Panthers a 10-7 lead with 2:30 left in the quarter; Kamara took a short pass from Shough and lunged into the end zone with 3:49 left in the fourth to give the Saints a 14-10 lead; Chuba Hubbard's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:49 remaining lifted Carolina to a 17-14 lead; and Charlie Smyth kicked a 55-yard field goal for the Saints to tie the score at 17-17 with 41 seconds left.
That was enough time for the Panthers, who drove from their 34 to New Orleans' 36, aided by a 30-yard pass interference penalty against Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, to set up Fitzgerald for the game winner.
The Panthers committed 17 penalties, were stopped 10 of 14 times on third down, came up empty once in three red zone trips ran for 97 yards on 32 carries and gave up three sacks, but a turnover-free performance was their best friend.
"It's going to be tough when you lose any game," Granderson said. "We were out there flying around but at the end of the day, the defense, we didn't seal the deal. The offense put us in good position to make plays and we've just got to capitalize on it."