Game Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2026 NFL Week 7

Paris - The Pittsburgh Steelers spoiled the New Orleans Saints' hopes of ending their week-long business trip to France on a high note with a 16-10 victory on Sunday at Stade de France.
It was the first NFL game played in France and 78,488 attended.
The Saints dropped to 2-5 while the Steelers improved to 5-2.
The Saints didn't have an answer for the Pittsburgh running game as Jaylen Warren had 101 yards on 18 carries, many on third and short. The Steelers were exceptional on third down, converting 10 of 16 attempts.
New Orleans struggled to run the ball (17 carries for 18 yards) and an interception thrown by Tyler Shough ended a good-looking drive to start the second half, when the Saints were trailing just 13-10. The Steelers went on to add Chris Boswell's third field. He made kicks of 28, 47, and 38 yards.
Shough was 30 of 38 for 278 yards and one touchdown. His one touchdown was a 1-yard pass to Devaughn Vele, who had five catches for 54 yards. The other Saints points came on a 38-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson. He missed a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Running back Alvin Kamara had another strong outing, catching seven passes for 57 yards. Wide receiver Chris Olave had six catches for 56 yards.
Defensive ends Carl Granderson and Chase Young both had 1.5 sacks of Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old was 19 of 30 for 212 yards and one touchdown. Young now has 16.5 sacks over his last 17 games.
The Saints lost running back CJ Donaldson to a shoulder injury in the first half. Safety Justin Reid was ruled out with a concussion just before halftime.
The game had a decided New Orleans flavor as the Soul Rebels performed the National Anthem and played throughout the game while the Saints Cheer Krewe made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to rally the Who Dats in attendance.
Following their postgame flight to New Orleans, the Saints will have their bye week before returning to action against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8 at the Caesars Superdome.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.