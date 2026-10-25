Game Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2026 NFL Week 7

Paris - The Pittsburgh Steelers spoiled the New Orleans Saints' hopes of ending their week-long business trip to France on a high note with a 16-10 victory on Sunday at Stade de France.

It was the first NFL game played in France and 78,488 attended.

The Saints dropped to 2-5 while the Steelers improved to 5-2.

The Saints didn't have an answer for the Pittsburgh running game as Jaylen Warren had 101 yards on 18 carries, many on third and short. The Steelers were exceptional on third down, converting 10 of 16 attempts.

New Orleans struggled to run the ball (17 carries for 18 yards) and an interception thrown by Tyler Shough ended a good-looking drive to start the second half, when the Saints were trailing just 13-10. The Steelers went on to add Chris Boswell's third field. He made kicks of 28, 47, and 38 yards.