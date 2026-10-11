New Orleans Saints search for victory remains elusive

The New Orleans Saints insist that the ingredients are available. But combining them to create a satisfying result has been a frustratingly elusive endeavor, the latest attempt being a 23-13 loss to Minnesota on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints (1-4) lost their third consecutive game, all in the Superdome, as they searched and again failed to find any sustained mix of consistency and execution against the Vikings (5-0).

"There's 12 opportunities left," edge rusher Cameron Jordan said. "Dudes got to show exactly who they are in times of adversity. Last week we got punched in the mouth? Cool, how do you respond? There's guys that have made business decisions, there's guys that fought through. As a team, we're not disciplined enough at the end of the day.

"I think, from last week, we learned there's ups and downs of the game. This week, everybody was locked in, everybody was focused on how to get this win. We got up going into halftime, you can't come out and give that ball back. You've got to be a disciplined team. You've got to be able to overcome."

In the first two games this season, overcoming was a staple. New Orleans rallied from a 21-0 deficit in a 31-30 loss to Detroit in overtime, and from a 14-6 halftime margin to post a 24-17 victory over Baltimore. But since springing to a 27-16 lead against the Raiders in the third quarter in Week 3, the Saints haven't conjured enough offense, strung together enough defensive stops, protected the football well enough or played clean on special teams consistently enough — all in the same game — to finish a game on top.