New Orleans Saints rally, withstand furious comeback in road victory over Giants

"Wild NFL games," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "They always come in different shapes and sizes, so I'm glad our guys found a way to win this game. That's ultimately your No. 1 objective going on the road."

New Orleans followed a familiar pattern as the Giants took a 10-0 lead with 2:27 left in the first half behind a Jameis Winston touchdown pass and field goal. But from there, the Saints began their punch-back.

Barion Brown returned the kickoff 41 yards to the Saints' 44-yard line, and after driving 16 yards and stalling, Daniel Carlson kicked a 58-yard field goal to pull the Saints to within 10-3 with 1:18 left in the half.

On the ensuing kickoff return, Stalbird forced a fumble by Charlie Jones on a 22-yard return that Delp recovered at the Giants' 28-yard line. And after Saints quarterback Tyler Shough scrambled for 25 yards on first down, he threw a 2-yard touchdown to rookie receiver Bryce Lance on fourth-and-goal to tie the score at halftime.

"That was a huge turnover," Moore said. "Stalbird created that forced fumble and we were able to score right there, tie the ballgame up. And then come out in the second half and play, I thought, a really good middle right there."

The Saints opened the second half with three touchdown drives and a field goal in five possessions — while forcing two punts and intercepting three passes — to create a 34-10 lead with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Then, the Saints exhaled.

The Giants didn't.

New Orleans subbed out a few starters, the Giants switched quarterbacks from Winston to J.J. McCarthy, and the combination of that — plus a lost Saints fumble — started New York on a 17-0 sprint that didn't end until McCarthy's pass was incomplete on fourth-and-1 from the Saints' 14-yard line with six seconds left.

"A couple of guys are kind of managing some stuff, guys that are sore and tried to get a few guys out," Moore said. "And obviously, it didn't work."