Saints fail to take advantage of good fortune, drop 16-10 decision to Steelers in Paris

Wilson returned it 18 yards to the Pittsburgh 29-yard line, the Steelers drove 51 yards and kicked a 39-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the quarter and the 16-10 lead stood.

New Orleans' two fourth-quarter drives ended with a missed 52-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson — his fourth miss in 11 attempts this season — and a punt, allowing Pittsburgh to drain the final 5:52. The Steelers converted a third-and-6 on an 8-yard run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, surpassing the longest gain by any Saints back in an offense that managed just 18 yards on 17 carries. Then, with 69 seconds left, Pittsburgh eschewed a successful 37-yard field goal after the Saints were penalized for being offsides.

"We had our opportunities but ultimately they made a few more plays than us," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "Margins are small in this game and when you have your opportunities you've got to take advantage of them, and they made more than we did."

Carlson matched Pittsburgh's opening-drive field goal with a 38-yarder in the second quarter, but the Steelers retook the lead with a touchdown drive on their next possession. The big play — a 51-yard pass from Rodgers to receiver D.K. Metcalf — came on third-and-14 from the Steelers' 45-yard line. The 4-yard touchdown pass was a jump ball between 6-foot-7 tight end Darnell Washington and Saints 5-foot-11 cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

New Orleans responded with a 12-play, 52-yard touchdown drive, positioned by Barion Brown's 42-yard kickoff return and ended on the pass from Shough to Vele.

Shough completed 30 of 38 passes for 278 yards and the touchdown, plus the interception. But New Orleans' run game was nonexistent; Shough's 7 yards on three attempts led the way.