Game Recap: Carolina Panthers 20, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2026 NFL Week 10

The Carolina Panthers rallied for a 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, surviving being called for 17 penalties.
The win improved Carolina to 4-5 and secured first place in the NFC South. The loss dropped New Orleans to 3-6, 0-2 in the division and 1-4 at home.
Saints kicker Charlie Smyth tied the score at 17 with a 55-yard field goal with 41 seconds to play. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young led the Panthers into scoring possession, being assisted by a 30-yard pass interference penalty on Kool-Aid McKinstry. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 54-yard field goal as time expired for the win.
Young was 17 of 30 for 200 yards while Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had 27 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 80 yards.
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Saints scored on their opening drive of the second half, a 64-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara on his first touch of the game that tied the score at 7. Carolina came back and took the lead on a 55-yard field goal by Fitzgerald. Kamara's second touchdown made it 14-10. Hubbard's second touchdown made it 17-14 Carolina, setting up Smyth's tying kick.
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 25 of 35 for 187 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one lost fumble.
Running back Travis Etienne Jr., in his first action since returning from a hamstring injury, gained 14 yards on eight carries. Saints star receiver Chris Olave was kept in check (three catches for 30 yards) while rookie Jordyn Tyson had 11 catches for 80 yards.
The Saints defense got sacks from edge Carl Granderson, defensive tackle Colby Wooden and linebacker Kaden Elliss.
New Orleans lost starting linebacker Pete Werner to a hamstring injury in the first half and right tackle Asim Richards to a knee injury in the second half.
New Orleans will play Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Chicago Bears.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.