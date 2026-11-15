Game Recap: Carolina Panthers 20, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2026 NFL Week 10

Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Saints scored on their opening drive of the second half, a 64-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara on his first touch of the game that tied the score at 7. Carolina came back and took the lead on a 55-yard field goal by Fitzgerald. Kamara's second touchdown made it 14-10. Hubbard's second touchdown made it 17-14 Carolina, setting up Smyth's tying kick.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 25 of 35 for 187 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one lost fumble.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr., in his first action since returning from a hamstring injury, gained 14 yards on eight carries. Saints star receiver Chris Olave was kept in check (three catches for 30 yards) while rookie Jordyn Tyson had 11 catches for 80 yards.

The Saints defense got sacks from edge Carl Granderson, defensive tackle Colby Wooden and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

New Orleans lost starting linebacker Pete Werner to a hamstring injury in the first half and right tackle Asim Richards to a knee injury in the second half.