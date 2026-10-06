Game Recap: Atlanta Falcons 45, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2026 NFL Week 4

But the Saints defense, minus starting linebacker Kaden Elliss and edge Carl Granderson , couldn't stop either of the Robinsons. Brian had three touchdowns while Bijan had two. Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix was 15 of 20 for 223 yards with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.

The Saints offense under quarterback Tyler Shough looked out of synch and couldn't score enough points to keep up. Shough was 30 of 48 for 286 yards with a late touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele. Receiver Chris Olave had another big statistical game (eight catches for 116 yards) and tight end Juwan Johnson added six catches for 59 yards. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara left briefly with a knee injury in third quarter but returned. He rushed for two touchdowns (three and five yards) and caught five passes for 35 yards as he moved within five yards of 5,000 receiving yards for his career.