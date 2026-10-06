Game Recap: Atlanta Falcons 45, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2026 NFL Week 4

On a Monday night set up to remember one of the most meaningful games in New Orleans Saints history, the Atlanta Falcons rushing attack sucked the life out of the Caesars Superdome, powering the visitors to a 45-24 victory.
Bijan and Brian Robinson combined for five rushing touchdowns and ran for 145 and 62 yards in a wire-to-wire victory that started with a 59-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson on Atlanta's third play.
Atlanta (2-2) moved into a tie for first in the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers (2-2) while New Orleans dropped to 1-3.
The stage was set for another classic Saints-Falcons game as the heroes of the 2006 re-opening game, Steve Gleason and Curtis Deloatch, and several of their teammates, led the Who Dat chant, moments after New Orleans legend Irma Thomas sang the national anthem, just like she did on Sept. 25, 2006.
But the Saints defense, minus starting linebacker Kaden Elliss and edge Carl Granderson, couldn't stop either of the Robinsons. Brian had three touchdowns while Bijan had two. Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix was 15 of 20 for 223 yards with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.
The Saints offense under quarterback Tyler Shough looked out of synch and couldn't score enough points to keep up. Shough was 30 of 48 for 286 yards with a late touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele. Receiver Chris Olave had another big statistical game (eight catches for 116 yards) and tight end Juwan Johnson added six catches for 59 yards. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara left briefly with a knee injury in third quarter but returned. He rushed for two touchdowns (three and five yards) and caught five passes for 35 yards as he moved within five yards of 5,000 receiving yards for his career.
The Saints lost the turnover battle 1-0 and were called for eight penalties for 49 yards.
New Orleans will continue its three-game homestand when it plays host to the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Caesars Superdome.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for "Monday Night Football" during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.