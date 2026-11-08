Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 23, Cleveland Browns 22, overtime | 2026 NFL Week 9

The Saints grabbed a 9-6 lead in the fourth quarter on Charlie Smyth's third field goal (48 yards) but Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders immediately struck back, connecting with KC Concepcion on a 64-yard touchdown pass for a 13-9 lead with 5:21 to play.

The game marked the debut of Saints receiver Jordyn Tyson , the team's first round draft pick in 2026. Left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., the team's first round draft pick in 2025, returned to the lineup after missing five games with an ankle sprain. Tyson caught his first pass in the second quarter but the ball was punched out, ending a Saints scoring chance at the 1-yard line with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Tyson finished with four catches for 30 yards.

Sanders, playing in place of an injured Deshaun Watson, was 19 of 31 for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 10 times for 28 yards. The Saints sacked him five times. Edge rusher Carl Granderson had two sacks. He is now the only Saint to have more than one sack in four consecutive games and the first player in the NFL to do so since 2013. His defensive colleagues also got in on the action as Chase Young, Kaden Elliss and Khristian Boyd also sacked Sanders.

Center Erik McCoy left with a biceps injury late in the fourth quarter.

This was the Saints' second overtime game of 2026. The first was a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions in the opener.