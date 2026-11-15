Halftime Update: Carolina Panthers 7, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2026 NFL Week 10

Shough threw an interception on fourth-and-one on the team's opening possession that put Carolina into a great scoring scoring situation. But defensive end Carl Granderson sacked quarterback Bryce Young on fourth-and-two on the 3-yard line to end the drive. Young was 10 of 18 for 106 yards.

The Saints had a promising drive after Carolina's touchdown by Estimé was stopped on fourth-and-one at the 25-yard line with 3:13 left in the second quarter.

Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. returned from his hamstring injury and three carries for minus-three yards. Shough was 10 of 14 for 96 yards. Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson has two catches for 28 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara was active but didn't have any touches. Linebacker Pete Werner left the game with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.