Halftime Update: Carolina Panthers 7, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2026 NFL Week 10

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
With first place in the NFC South on the line as a pair of 3-5 teams faced off, the Carolina Panthers took a 7-0 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The Panthers scored on a 2-yard run by running back Chuba Hubbard with 6:43 left in the half. He ran 12 times for 63 yards. The score was set up by the Saints' second turnover, a botched handoff between quarterback Tyler Shough and Audric Estimé with Carolina recovering at the 44-yard line.
Shough threw an interception on fourth-and-one on the team's opening possession that put Carolina into a great scoring scoring situation. But defensive end Carl Granderson sacked quarterback Bryce Young on fourth-and-two on the 3-yard line to end the drive. Young was 10 of 18 for 106 yards.
The Saints had a promising drive after Carolina's touchdown by Estimé was stopped on fourth-and-one at the 25-yard line with 3:13 left in the second quarter.
Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. returned from his hamstring injury and three carries for minus-three yards. Shough was 10 of 14 for 96 yards. Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson has two catches for 28 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara was active but didn't have any touches. Linebacker Pete Werner left the game with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.
The Panthers will get the ball to start the second half.