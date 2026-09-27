Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 35, New Orleans Saints 27 | 2026 NFL Week 3

The Raiders fought back to re-take the lead after they recovered a Shough fumble that looked very similar to a play that was ruled an incomplete pass in the Saints' Week 1 loss to Detroit. Las Vegas scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins to take a 28-27 lead after a 2-point attempt failed. The Raiders added to their lead after Shough was intercepted and the Raiders returned it to the 4-yard line. Las Vegas scored on a Cousins touchdown pass to tight end Brock Bowers for a 35-27 lead. Bowers, playing in his first game of the 2026 season, had 10 catches for 116 yards.

Johnson had eight receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns (two and one yards) while tight end Noah Fant had four catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns (three and 16 yards). Receiver Chris Olave added nine catches for 107 yards. Shough finished 29 of 42 for 255 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Running back Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 36 yards.

Defensive end Chase Young had two sacks and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd added another.

On the injury front, the Saints lost linebacker Pete Werner to a stinger in the first, defensive end Carl Granderson left with an ankle in the third quarter (but later returned), edge Anfernee Jennings left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, and running back Travis Etienne Jr. left in the third quarter with a hamstring. He had run 13 times for 57 yards.