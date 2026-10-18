Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27 | 2026 NFL Week 6

The New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday, building a 24-point lead before holding off a late New York Giants rally for a 34-27 road win at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints are now 2-4 and the Giants dropped to 3-2-1.
The Giants started with a 10-0 lead before the Saints answered with five straight scoring drives. The comeback was sparked by linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, who forced a fumble on a kickoff that was recovered by rookie tight end Oscar Delp. Quarterback Tyler Shough then connected with wide receiver Bryce Lance in the end zone (Lance's first touchdown in the NFL) on a two-yard pitch and catch to even the score going into half, the first of three consecutive touchdown drives.
With the Saints leading 34-10, the Giants rapidly narrowed the deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns and a field goal, led by explosive plays on offense. Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (in for Jameis Winston) could not connect on the final pass to the end zone with 12 seconds on the clock in an effort to tie the game.
Shough finished the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 144 yards and three touchdowns. He added five carries for 32 yards and a score on a quarterback sneak.
The Saints rushing game got going in the second half leading to a season high 175 yards on the ground. Running back Kendre Miller led the way on the ground with 20 carries for 74 yards, with CJ Donaldson adding 39 yards and Alvin Kamara adding 34 yards.
The Saints tallied five sacks with with edges Carl Granderson and Chase Young adding 1.5 sacks each, and linebacker Pete Werner tallying one on Winston. Defensive lineman Colby Wooden brought down McCarthy for a sack.
The Saints defense totaled four turnovers. Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. snagged a pair of interceptions, one on each Giants quarterback. Safety Julian Blackmonalso hauled in an interception against Winston in the fourth quarter.
The Saints took the lead early in the second half on Kamara's 31-yard catch-and-run touchdown, which pushed him past 5,000 career yards both rushing and receiving, a milestone achieved by just five other players in NFL history.
Wide receiver Chris Olave paced the team in receiving yards with four catches for 43 yards and an 18-yard touchdown, his second touchdown on the season.
Werner led the team in tackles with 11, while Emerson added seven. 22 different Saints players notched a tackle.
Kicker Daniel Carlson made a pair of field goals from a season-long 58 yards and 51 yards with a miss from 55 yards. He was a perfect four-for-four on extra-point attempts. He is now five for seven on field goals this season, and 11 for 13 on extra-point attempts.
Wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown made an impact in the return game with two kickoff returns for 66 yards including a 41-yard return and five punt returns for 68 yards including a 23-yard return.
The Saints will now travel to Paris, France to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 in Stade de France on Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. CT.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.