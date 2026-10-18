Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27 | 2026 NFL Week 6

The New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday, building a 24-point lead before holding off a late New York Giants rally for a 34-27 road win at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints are now 2-4 and the Giants dropped to 3-2-1.

The Giants started with a 10-0 lead before the Saints answered with five straight scoring drives. The comeback was sparked by linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, who forced a fumble on a kickoff that was recovered by rookie tight end Oscar Delp. Quarterback Tyler Shough then connected with wide receiver Bryce Lance in the end zone (Lance's first touchdown in the NFL) on a two-yard pitch and catch to even the score going into half, the first of three consecutive touchdown drives.

With the Saints leading 34-10, the Giants rapidly narrowed the deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns and a field goal, led by explosive plays on offense. Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (in for Jameis Winston) could not connect on the final pass to the end zone with 12 seconds on the clock in an effort to tie the game.

Shough finished the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 144 yards and three touchdowns. He added five carries for 32 yards and a score on a quarterback sneak.

The Saints rushing game got going in the second half leading to a season high 175 yards on the ground. Running back Kendre Miller led the way on the ground with 20 carries for 74 yards, with CJ Donaldson adding 39 yards and Alvin Kamara adding 34 yards.

The Saints tallied five sacks with with edges Carl Granderson and Chase Young adding 1.5 sacks each, and linebacker Pete Werner tallying one on Winston. Defensive lineman Colby Wooden brought down McCarthy for a sack.