New Orleans Saints drop home opener with turnover-filled fourth quarter

The next possession began at the Saints' 39 with 1:36 left in the third and trickled over into the fourth quarter as New Orleans drove to the Raiders' 29-yard line. On third-and-4 from there, Shough was sacked from behind by Raiders edge Malcolm Koonce while attempting to throw, the football popped free and Maxx Crosby recovered at the Raiders' 45.

Six plays later, Kirk Cousins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cody White and the Raiders took a 28-27 lead with 9:21 left.

Shough was intercepted on third-and-6 to end the Saints' next drive, and it was returned 35 yards by cornerback Hezekiah Masses to the Saints' 8, fumbled by Masses, and recovered by defensive tackle Adam Butler at the 4. Cousins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers three plays later and Las Vegas' lead grew to 35-27.

The next two drives ended on a Shough fumble from the Raiders' 20-yard line, and a Johnson fumble at the Saints' 40 to smother the last gasps for New Orleans.

The Saints on Sunday were perfect in the red zone (4 for 4), perfect on goal-to-go (3 for 3) and more than healthy on third down (9 for 16). But the turnovers and penalties (8 for 36 yards), several which drew the ire of the Saints' sideline, were devastating.