Morning Break: Tyler Shough reflects on captain honor, Saints prepare for Detroit

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Chase Young isn't into sharing trade secrets when it comes to discussing the impressive physical condition he has manufactured, including a jet-fueled burst off the end, an uncanny ability to stay low — despite standing 6-foot-5 — and an elastic bend around the end that likely is the envy of edge rushers across the NFL. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan, the franchise all-time leader with 132 sacks, will miss his third career game when he sits out Sunday's regular-season opener against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kyrese Rowan to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of EDGE Jonah Williams. SEE MORE>>

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>