Morning Break: Tyler Shough reflects on captain honor, Saints prepare for Detroit

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Chase Young isn't into sharing trade secrets when it comes to discussing the impressive physical condition he has manufactured, including a jet-fueled burst off the end, an uncanny ability to stay low — despite standing 6-foot-5 — and an elastic bend around the end that likely is the envy of edge rushers across the NFL. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints edge Cam Jordan to miss third career game, will sit out season opener against Detroit
New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan, the franchise all-time leader with 132 sacks, will miss his third career game when he sits out Sunday's regular-season opener against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kyrese Rowan to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of EDGE Jonah Williams. SEE MORE>>
Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
For the past three years, the New Orleans Saints have been supporting the French Federation of American Football (FFFA) in developing flag football and American football in France: backing French teams competing in international NFL tournaments, organizing a clinic in Villepinte last summer for over 150 young French players, visiting a school flag football training in Villebon-sur-Yvette with the franchise's Owner Gayle Benson and players Tyler Shough and Taliese Fuaga this March and working alongside the NFL to grow flag football in schools. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Tyler Shough's NFL career to this point spans only 11 games and nine starts, but he's racked up some impressive achievements, including a runner-up finish in last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Still, it was something that happened this week, before the New Orleans Saints open their 2026 season against the Detroit Lions, that Shough described as "the biggest thing I've accomplished in my career." SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
Drew Brees is coming back to New Orleans – for one game. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback serves as the passing game coordinator for Santa Fe Christian, which travels from California to the Crescent City to face the Newman Greenies on Thursday. Brees has three sons — Baylen, Bowen and Callen — in the Santa Fe Christian program. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
Photos: Drew Brees, son Baylen tour Ochsner Sports Performance Center with Santa Fe Christian High School football team
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.