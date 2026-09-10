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Morning Break: Tyler Shough reflects on captain honor, Saints prepare for Detroit

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, September 10

Sep 10, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Edge rusher Chase Young prepared to wreak havoc for New Orleans Saints

Chase Young isn't into sharing trade secrets when it comes to discussing the impressive physical condition he has manufactured, including a jet-fueled burst off the end, an uncanny ability to stay low — despite standing 6-foot-5 — and an elastic bend around the end that likely is the envy of edge rushers across the NFL. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints edge Cam Jordan to miss third career game, will sit out season opener against Detroit

New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan, the franchise all-time leader with 132 sacks, will miss his third career game when he sits out Sunday's regular-season opener against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kyrese Rowan to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of EDGE Jonah Williams. SEE MORE>>

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints lead flag football growth in France with new national tournament series

For the past three years, the New Orleans Saints have been supporting the French Federation of American Football (FFFA) in developing flag football and American football in France: backing French teams competing in international NFL tournaments, organizing a clinic in Villepinte last summer for over 150 young French players, visiting a school flag football training in Villebon-sur-Yvette with the franchise's Owner Gayle Benson and players Tyler Shough and Taliese Fuaga this March and working alongside the NFL to grow flag football in schools. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints QB Tyler Shough earned what he called his ‘biggest’ career accomplishment this week.

Tyler Shough's NFL career to this point spans only 11 games and nine starts, but he's racked up some impressive achievements, including a runner-up finish in last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Still, it was something that happened this week, before the New Orleans Saints open their 2026 season against the Detroit Lions, that Shough described as "the biggest thing I've accomplished in my career." SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SI.com

Drew Brees is returning to New Orleans as a high school coach

Drew Brees is coming back to New Orleans – for one game. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback serves as the passing game coordinator for Santa Fe Christian, which travels from California to the Crescent City to face the Newman Greenies on Thursday. Brees has three sons — Baylen, Bowen and Callen — in the Santa Fe Christian program. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

All-Access Photos: Saints practice 9/9/26

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
2 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
3 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
4 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
5 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
6 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
7 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
8 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
9 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
10 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
11 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
12 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
13 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
14 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
15 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
16 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
17 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
18 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
19 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
20 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
21 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
22 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
23 / 23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Drew Brees, son Baylen tour Ochsner Sports Performance Center with Santa Fe Christian High School football team

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

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New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
1 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
2 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
3 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
4 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
5 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
6 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
7 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
8 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
9 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
10 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
11 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
12 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
13 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
14 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
15 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
16 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
17 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
18 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
19 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
20 / 20

Saints legend Drew Brees and his son Baylen toured the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, September 9 with the Santa Fe Christian High School football team ahead of their matchup against Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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