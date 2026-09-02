Morning Break: Saints continue shaping roster, Audric Estime reflects on earning his spot

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Martin Emerson Jr. picked up where he left off en route to earning roster spot with New Orleans Saints
Jan. 4, 2025 — 605 days ago, as of this day — is the last time Martin Emerson Jr. played in a regular-season NFL game. You'd think the cornerback would be a bit reflective after making the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster, having sat out the 2025 season due to a ruptured Achilles in July that essentially ended his three-year career with Cleveland. But, nah. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Stone Smartt to the practice squad. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints continue to round out their practice squad. The Saints signed veteran wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Stone Smartt to the practice squad, still leaving three spots open to fill for the 17-man group. SEE MORE>>
This time a year ago, Audric Estime was looking for work after being cut by the Denver Broncos. So he's going to appreciate what happened this week after he made the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster following an impressive training camp and preseason. "It's a testament to my preparation and my hard work and not taking anything for granted," Estime said. "A lot of guys, this might not mean a lot to guys who have been in the league for a lot of years with big contracts, but it meant a lot to me." SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USAtoday.com
With several days of roster cuts, waiver claims, and practice squad signings behind us, the dust is finally settling down for the New Orleans Saints. So what's to make of their team? How does the depth chart shake out now, and where do they still have room to improve? To find out, we're going through every position group on each side of the ball and looking at where everyone could be lining up when the season starts on Sept. 13. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.