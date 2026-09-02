Morning Break: Saints continue shaping roster, Audric Estime reflects on earning his spot

Saints News from Nola.com

The New Orleans Saints continue to round out their practice squad. The Saints signed veteran wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Stone Smartt to the practice squad, still leaving three spots open to fill for the 17-man group. SEE MORE>>

This time a year ago, Audric Estime was looking for work after being cut by the Denver Broncos. So he's going to appreciate what happened this week after he made the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster following an impressive training camp and preseason. "It's a testament to my preparation and my hard work and not taking anything for granted," Estime said. "A lot of guys, this might not mean a lot to guys who have been in the league for a lot of years with big contracts, but it meant a lot to me." SEE MORE>>