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Morning Break: Saints continue shaping roster, Audric Estime reflects on earning his spot

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, September 2

Sep 02, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Martin Emerson Jr. picked up where he left off en route to earning roster spot with New Orleans Saints

Jan. 4, 2025 — 605 days ago, as of this day — is the last time Martin Emerson Jr. played in a regular-season NFL game. You'd think the cornerback would be a bit reflective after making the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster, having sat out the 2025 season due to a ruptured Achilles in July that essentially ended his three-year career with Cleveland. But, nah. SEE MORE>>

Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Stone Smartt to the practice squad.​ SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints add two veterans to their practice squad. Here's who they signed.

The New Orleans Saints continue to round out their practice squad. The Saints signed veteran wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Stone Smartt to the practice squad, still leaving three spots open to fill for the 17-man group. SEE MORE>>

Why Saints RB Audric Estime is not treating his spot on the 53-man roster as a given

This time a year ago, Audric Estime was looking for work after being cut by the Denver Broncos. So he's going to appreciate what happened this week after he made the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster following an impressive training camp and preseason. "It's a testament to my preparation and my hard work and not taking anything for granted," Estime said. "A lot of guys, this might not mean a lot to guys who have been in the league for a lot of years with big contracts, but it meant a lot to me." SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SaintsWire.USAtoday.com

Takeaways from New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster, practice squad

With several days of roster cuts, waiver claims, and practice squad signings behind us, the dust is finally settling down for the New Orleans Saints. So what's to make of their team? How does the depth chart shake out now, and where do they still have room to improve? To find out, we're going through every position group on each side of the ball and looking at where everyone could be lining up when the season starts on Sept. 13. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints 53-Man Roster

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Spencer Rattler, QB #2
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Spencer Rattler, QB #2

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wilson, QB #4
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wilson, QB #4

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kendre Miller, RB #5
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kendre Miller, RB #5

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyler Shough, QB #6
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyler Shough, QB #6

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jonas Sanker, S #7
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jonas Sanker, S #7

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Olave, WR #12
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Olave, WR #12

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Devaughn Vele, WR #14
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Devaughn Vele, WR #14

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Ryan Wright, P #17
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Ryan Wright, P #17

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Bryce Lance, WR #18
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Bryce Lance, WR #18

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Barion Brown, WR/RS #19
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Barion Brown, WR/RS #19

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Pete Werner, LB #20
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Pete Werner, LB #20

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Justin Reid, S #21
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Justin Reid, S #21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Julian Blackmon, S #23
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Julian Blackmon, S #23

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Decamerion Richardson, CB #25
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Decamerion Richardson, CB #25

The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Danny Stutsman, LB #28
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Danny Stutsman, LB #28

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Quincy Riley, CB #29
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Quincy Riley, CB #29

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Audric Estimé, RB #30
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Audric Estimé, RB #30

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jordan Howden, DB #31
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jordan Howden, DB #31

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jayden Price, CB #38
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jayden Price, CB #38

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Alvin Kamara, RB #41
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Alvin Kamara, RB #41

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Mike Reid, CB #42
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Mike Reid, CB #42

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Daniel Carlson, K #48
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Daniel Carlson, K #48

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wood, LS #49
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wood, LS #49

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Colby Wooden, DT #50
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Colby Wooden, DT #50

AP Photo
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Christen Miller, DL #52
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Christen Miller, DL #52

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kaden Elliss, LB #55
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kaden Elliss, LB #55

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Rumph II, LB #58
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Rumph II, LB #58

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jeremiah Wright, G #65
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jeremiah Wright, G #65

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. William Sherman, G #66
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

William Sherman, G #66

Danny Karnik/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Asim Richards, OL #72
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Asim Richards, OL #72

Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Mason Murphy, T #74
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Mason Murphy, T #74

AP Photo
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Taliese Fuaga, T #75
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Taliese Fuaga, T #75

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. David Edwards, G #76
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

David Edwards, G #76

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Erik McCoy, C/G #78
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Erik McCoy, C/G #78

Ella Hall/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Juwan Johnson, TE #83
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Juwan Johnson, TE #83

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Noah Fant, TE #87
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Noah Fant, TE #87

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Oscar Delp, TE #88
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Oscar Delp, TE #88

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Vernon Broughton, DL #91
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Vernon Broughton, DL #91

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Davon Godchaux, DL #92
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Davon Godchaux, DL #92

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Nathan Shepherd, DL #93
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Nathan Shepherd, DL #93

Jason Behnken/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cam Jordan, Edge #94
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cam Jordan, Edge #94

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. John Ridgeway III, DL #95
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

John Ridgeway III, DL #95

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Carl Granderson, Edge #96
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Carl Granderson, Edge #96

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Khristian Boyd, DL #97
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Khristian Boyd, DL #97

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyree Wilson, Edge #98
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyree Wilson, Edge #98

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chase Young, Edge #99
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chase Young, Edge #99

New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints Practice Squad

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Margaret Bowles
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. CJ Donaldson, RB #43
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

CJ Donaldson, RB #43

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. TJ Hall, CB #34
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

TJ Hall, CB #34

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alan Herron, T #70
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alan Herron, T #70

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Easton Kilty, T #73
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Easton Kilty, T #73

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85

Caroline Brehman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Trey Palmer, WR #10
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Trey Palmer, WR #10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jackson Sirmon, LB #47
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jackson Sirmon, LB #47

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Charlie Smyth, K #39
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Charlie Smyth, K #39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Stone Smartt, TE #84
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Stone Smartt, TE #84

The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Cedric Tillman, WR #13
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Cedric Tillman, WR #13

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Zamir White, RB #33
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Zamir White, RB #33

Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Kevin Austin Jr., WR #81
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Kevin Austin Jr., WR #81

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Treyton Welch, TE #82
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Treyton Welch, TE #82

New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints host Play Football Experience at J.J. Audubon Elementary School

New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
13 / 15

New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
14 / 15

New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints hosted a Play Football Experience with EDGE Michael Heldman at J.J. Audubon Elementary School on September 1, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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