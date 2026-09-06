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Morning Break: Saints build confidence on offense and special teams

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, September 6

Sep 06, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from LouisianaSports.net

Saints run game shows promise ahead of 2026 season

After putting an undeniable focus on the run game this offseason, the New Orleans Saints' ground attack finally built some momentum going into the 2026 regular season.  The Saints piled up 169 rushing yards against the Dallas Cowboys in the final preseason game while Kellen Moore was calling plays. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Carlson Gets the Call: Have the Saints found their solution at kicker?

The New Orleans Saints appear to have found their answer at kicker with veteran Daniel Carlson, a two-time All-Pro who brings a proven track record and a powerful leg to New Orleans' special teams unit. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WhoDatDish.com

David Edwards has been a substantial upgrade to the Saints' offense

The New Orleans Saints have made numerous additions to their offense this offseason; however, one of their first pieces added might be their most valuable: left guard David Edwards. A former Super Bowl champion, he's had people raving about him since the spring. SEE MORE>>

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