Morning Break: Saints build confidence on offense and special teams

Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
After putting an undeniable focus on the run game this offseason, the New Orleans Saints' ground attack finally built some momentum going into the 2026 regular season. The Saints piled up 169 rushing yards against the Dallas Cowboys in the final preseason game while Kellen Moore was calling plays. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
The New Orleans Saints appear to have found their answer at kicker with veteran Daniel Carlson, a two-time All-Pro who brings a proven track record and a powerful leg to New Orleans' special teams unit. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WhoDatDish.com
The New Orleans Saints have made numerous additions to their offense this offseason; however, one of their first pieces added might be their most valuable: left guard David Edwards. A former Super Bowl champion, he's had people raving about him since the spring. SEE MORE>>