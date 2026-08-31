Morning Break: A closer look at the Saints' initial 53-man roster

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has made the following roster moves to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints' initial 53-man roster is set, and in the coach's second season at the helm, the Saints' roster seems noticeably improved compared to a year ago, when the Saints finished 6-11. But there were some surprises and some tough calls made along the way. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WLBT.com
The New Orleans Saints trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players on Sunday, general manager Mickey Loomis announced, closing out a busy few days of preseason moves before the regular season begins. New Orleans opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Detroit Lions. Kickoff at Ford Field is set for noon Central time. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.