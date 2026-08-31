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Morning Break: A closer look at the Saints' initial 53-man roster

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, August 31

Aug 31, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-8-31-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints **reduce** active **roster** to 53 players

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has made the following roster moves to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Inside the 2026 Saints' initial 53-man roster: A position-by-position breakdown after cuts

The New Orleans Saints' initial 53-man roster is set, and in the coach's second season at the helm, the Saints' roster seems noticeably improved compared to a year ago, when the Saints finished 6-11. But there were some surprises and some tough calls made along the way. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WLBT.com

New Orleans Saints trim roster to 53 ahead of season opener

The New Orleans Saints trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players on Sunday, general manager Mickey Loomis announced, closing out a busy few days of preseason moves before the regular season begins. New Orleans opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Detroit Lions. Kickoff at Ford Field is set for noon Central time. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints 53-Man Roster

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Spencer Rattler, QB #2
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Spencer Rattler, QB #2

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wilson, QB #4
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wilson, QB #4

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kendre Miller, RB #5
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kendre Miller, RB #5

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyler Shough, QB #6
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyler Shough, QB #6

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jonas Sanker, S #7
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jonas Sanker, S #7

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Olave, WR #12
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Olave, WR #12

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Devaughn Vele, WR #14
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Devaughn Vele, WR #14

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Ryan Wright, P #17
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Ryan Wright, P #17

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Bryce Lance, WR #18
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Bryce Lance, WR #18

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Barion Brown, WR/RS #19
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Barion Brown, WR/RS #19

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Pete Werner, LB #20
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Pete Werner, LB #20

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Justin Reid, S #21
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Justin Reid, S #21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Julian Blackmon, S #23
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Julian Blackmon, S #23

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Danny Stutsman, LB #28
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Danny Stutsman, LB #28

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Quincy Riley, CB #29
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Quincy Riley, CB #29

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Audric Estimé, RB #30
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Audric Estimé, RB #30

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jordan Howden, DB #31
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jordan Howden, DB #31

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Lorenzo Styles Jr., S #36
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., S #36

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jayden Price, CB #38
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jayden Price, CB #38

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Alvin Kamara, RB #41
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Alvin Kamara, RB #41

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Mike Reid, CB #42
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Mike Reid, CB #42

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Daniel Carlson, K #48
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Daniel Carlson, K #48

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wood, LS #49
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wood, LS #49

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Christen Miller, DL #52
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Christen Miller, DL #52

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kaden Elliss, LB #55
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kaden Elliss, LB #55

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Rumph II, LB #58
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Rumph II, LB #58

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jeremiah Wright, G #65
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jeremiah Wright, G #65

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. William Sherman, G #66
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

William Sherman, G #66

Danny Karnik/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Asim Richards, OL #72
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Asim Richards, OL #72

Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Taliese Fuaga, T #75
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Taliese Fuaga, T #75

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. David Edwards, G #76
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

David Edwards, G #76

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Erik McCoy, C/G #78
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Erik McCoy, C/G #78

Ella Hall/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kevin Austin Jr., WR #81
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kevin Austin Jr., WR #81

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Treyton Welch, TE #82
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Treyton Welch, TE #82

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Juwan Johnson, TE #83
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Juwan Johnson, TE #83

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Noah Fant, TE #87
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Noah Fant, TE #87

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Oscar Delp, TE #88
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Oscar Delp, TE #88

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Vernon Broughton, DL #91
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Vernon Broughton, DL #91

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Davon Godchaux, DL #92
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Davon Godchaux, DL #92

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Nathan Shepherd, DL #93
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Nathan Shepherd, DL #93

Jason Behnken/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cam Jordan, Edge #94
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cam Jordan, Edge #94

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. John Ridgeway III, DL #95
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

John Ridgeway III, DL #95

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Carl Granderson, Edge #96
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Carl Granderson, Edge #96

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Khristian Boyd, DL #97
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Khristian Boyd, DL #97

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyree Wilson, Edge #98
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyree Wilson, Edge #98

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chase Young, Edge #99
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chase Young, Edge #99

New Orleans Saints
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