Morning Break: Jayden Price earns his opportunity, Saints enter 2026 season with confidence

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
It's fine to give Jayden Price grace if, after all he'd done to ensure a spot on the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster coming out of training camp, he retained a twinge of uncertainty. "I thought I did enough to deserve a chance, deserve an opportunity here," he said. "But in this business, you never know." SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club was awarded cornerback Decamerion Richardson (pronounced De-cam-ree-ON) off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders and have placed safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. on Injured Reserve. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from APnews.com
After a dismal 1-8 start under new coach Kellen Moore, the Saints won five of their final eight games, with then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough under center, to provide a measure of hope and encouragement heading into the offseason. While the Saints are not expected to be Super Bowl contenders, they could very well contend for a playoff spot because of how they stack up against the rest of the NFC South. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
The New Orleans Saints announced that wide receiver Kevin Austin and tight end Treyton Welch have been signed to the practice squad. The move comes after the Saints had originally waived Austin and Welch. That occurred post-claiming offensive tackle Mason Murphy and defensive tackle Colby Wooden from the waiver wire. Both Austin and Welch were a part of the original 53-man roster that was released on Sunday before the moves on Monday. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 2, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.