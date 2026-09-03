Morning Break: Jayden Price earns his opportunity, Saints enter 2026 season with confidence

Saints News from APnews.com

After a dismal 1-8 start under new coach Kellen Moore, the Saints won five of their final eight games, with then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough under center, to provide a measure of hope and encouragement heading into the offseason. While the Saints are not expected to be Super Bowl contenders, they could very well contend for a playoff spot because of how they stack up against the rest of the NFC South. SEE MORE>>