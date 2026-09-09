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Morning Break: Saints name captains, prepare to kick off 60th season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, September 9

Sep 09, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints name team captains ahead of 2026 season

The New Orleans Saints have named their team captains ahead of the 2026 season. Returning as captains from the previous season are edge Cameron Jordan, center/guard Erik McCoy, safety Justin Reid and long snapper Zach Wood. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

As New Orleans Saints start 60th season, a look back at the greatest first play of all time

Only a few seconds into the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 1967, John Gilliam, a rookie running back for the New Orleans Saints who was also on the kickoff receiving squad, fielded a spiraling projectile kicked from the Los Angeles Rams' side of the field. For whatever else would happen in Gilliam's life, he would best be remembered for the consequences of that moment when the ball bounced into his hands. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SI.com

Saints Open 2026 Season With Daunting Test Against Lions

The New Orleans Saints open their regular season Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, facing a formidable opponent in an early-season test. Despite finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs during an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, Detroit remains a dangerous squad. SEE MORE>>

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