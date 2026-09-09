Morning Break: Saints name captains, prepare to kick off 60th season

Saints News from Nola.com

Only a few seconds into the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 1967, John Gilliam, a rookie running back for the New Orleans Saints who was also on the kickoff receiving squad, fielded a spiraling projectile kicked from the Los Angeles Rams' side of the field. For whatever else would happen in Gilliam's life, he would best be remembered for the consequences of that moment when the ball bounced into his hands. SEE MORE>>