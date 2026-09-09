Morning Break: Saints name captains, prepare to kick off 60th season

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints have named their team captains ahead of the 2026 season. Returning as captains from the previous season are edge Cameron Jordan, center/guard Erik McCoy, safety Justin Reid and long snapper Zach Wood. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Only a few seconds into the game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 1967, John Gilliam, a rookie running back for the New Orleans Saints who was also on the kickoff receiving squad, fielded a spiraling projectile kicked from the Los Angeles Rams' side of the field. For whatever else would happen in Gilliam's life, he would best be remembered for the consequences of that moment when the ball bounced into his hands. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
The New Orleans Saints open their regular season Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, facing a formidable opponent in an early-season test. Despite finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs during an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, Detroit remains a dangerous squad. SEE MORE>>