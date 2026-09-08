Morning Break: Saints prepare for Week 1 road matchup against Lions

News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The reality of a 9-8, non-playoff season in 2025 for the Detroit Lions isn't wholly the reality that the New Orleans Saints choose to live in entering the regular-season opener Sunday, against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WGNO.com
The 2026 campaign for the Saints finally begins this week but it starts on the road, building up the anticipation for their home opener in week 3. The Black and Gold open up to a contender in the Detroit Lions, a team who Kellen Moore is not only familiar with but admires their recent momentum. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NYTimes.com
The New Orleans Saints finished their 2025 campaign showing promise, winning four of their last five games. In the wide-open NFC South, they're aiming to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, despite some questions still to answer. SEE MORE>>