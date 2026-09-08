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Morning Break: Saints prepare for Week 1 road matchup against Lions

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, September 8

Sep 08, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints prepare for high-octane Lions in regular season opener

The reality of a 9-8, non-playoff season in 2025 for the Detroit Lions isn't wholly the reality that the New Orleans Saints choose to live in entering the regular-season opener Sunday, against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WGNO.com

The Saints’ game plan for going against Lions’ defensive end Aiden Hutchinson

The 2026 campaign for the Saints finally begins this week but it starts on the road, building up the anticipation for their home opener in week 3. The Black and Gold open up to a contender in the Detroit Lions, a team who Kellen Moore is not only familiar with but admires their recent momentum. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NYTimes.com

How to watch the 2026 New Orleans Saints: The channels to know in Who Dat Nation

The New Orleans Saints finished their 2025 campaign showing promise, winning four of their last five games. In the wide-open NFC South, they're aiming to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, despite some questions still to answer. SEE MORE>>

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