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Morning Break: Saints mourn Mike Detillier, prepare for 2026 season opener

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, September 7

Sep 07, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints statement on the death of Mike Detillier

The New Orleans Saints organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of WWL Radio host Mike Detillier. A proud son of Louisiana, Mike was widely respected as a gifted football analyst, a trusted guide through the NFL Draft, and an exceptional family man. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WhoDatDish.com

Juwan Johnson knows the key to not disappointing Saints fans

Juwan Johnson hasn't always been a headliner in the New Orleans Saints offense. However, after a career year in 2025, things might start to change for the former UDFA. The sixth time was the charm for Johnson, who had gathered a career best in receptions (77), targets (102), and receiving yards (889) in his sixth NFL season last year. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from LouisianaSports.net

Saints edge rushers poised for breakout 2026 season

One of the positions on the New Orleans Saints' 2026 roster that's seen the most turnover is the edge rusher position. While the top talents Chase Young, Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan are still in line to lead the way, the offseason additions of veteran Anfernee Jennings and former No. 7 overall selection Tyree Wilson have helped to reshape the depth of the group and raise its floor. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints roundtable: What are realistic expectations for the Saints, Tyler Shough this season?

The New Orleans Saints are a week away from starting the season. After watching training camp and seeing Kellen Moore and his staff trim the roster to 53 players, it's now time for the real games to begin. Before they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in the opener next Sunday, The Times-Picayune Saints' coverage team gathered around the round table to discuss what we've learned and what we expect in 2026. SEE MORE>>

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