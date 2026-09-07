Morning Break: Saints mourn Mike Detillier, prepare for 2026 season opener

Saints News from Nola.com

The New Orleans Saints are a week away from starting the season. After watching training camp and seeing Kellen Moore and his staff trim the roster to 53 players, it's now time for the real games to begin. Before they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in the opener next Sunday, The Times-Picayune Saints' coverage team gathered around the round table to discuss what we've learned and what we expect in 2026. SEE MORE>>