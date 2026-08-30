Morning Break: Saints newcomers make their mark in preseason finale

Saints News from Nola.com

Facing a fourth and short in Dallas Cowboys territory late in the fourth quarter of a tie game, it looked for a second as though the New Orleans Saints were going to send out kicker Tanner Brown for the go-ahead field goal. Had they been strictly following the rotation they went into the game with, Brown probably would have attempted that kick. But the Saints wanted to get a closer look at their new kicker, former Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Daniel Carlson. SEE MORE>>