Morning Break: Saints newcomers make their mark in preseason finale

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has waived the following ten players. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
Facing a fourth and short in Dallas Cowboys territory late in the fourth quarter of a tie game, it looked for a second as though the New Orleans Saints were going to send out kicker Tanner Brown for the go-ahead field goal. Had they been strictly following the rotation they went into the game with, Brown probably would have attempted that kick. But the Saints wanted to get a closer look at their new kicker, former Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Daniel Carlson. SEE MORE>>
Special teams coordinator Phil Galiano must have been pretty excited when the New Orleans Saints drafted Barion Brown. The Saints, after all, have rarely used draft selections on return specialists. And at Kentucky and LSU, that was Brown's specialty. With his 4.4 speed, the 22-year-old returned an SEC-record six kickoff return touchdowns. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson strengthened their roster cases, the Saints' rushing attack came alive and Daniel Carlson may have ended the kicking competition. SEE MORE>>