Saints lead flag football growth in France with new national tournament series

For the past three years, the New Orleans Saints have been supporting the French Federation of American Football (FFFA) in developing flag football and American football in France: backing French teams competing in international NFL tournaments, organizing a clinic in Villepinte last summer for over 150 young French players, visiting a school flag football training in Villebon-sur-Yvette with the franchise's Owner Gayle Benson and players Tyler Shough and Taliese Fuaga this March and working alongside the NFL to grow flag football in schools.

As an NFL game is set to be held in France for the first time in history this coming October, the New Orleans Saints and the FFFA are continuing to build on the momentum with a full program dedicated to mixed U15 teams: one of which will be invited on an exceptional sports and cultural trip to New Orleans in December 2026.

Qualifying rounds were held across France, followed by a national tournament in Saint-Denis this past June, and six teams have qualified for the Saints French U15 Flag Football Tournament. It will take place on September 19, 2026 at the Stade Émile Anthoine in Paris, just a few steps away from the Eiffel Tower, and the champions will earn their ticket to New Orleans!

During this multi-day sports and cultural trip to New Orleans supported by the Saints and the Strauss Family Office, the young athletes will take part in an unforgettable experience where they will engage with local flag football teams, immerse themselves in the culture of Louisiana, and participate in pre-game moments (and other activities) while attending a Saints game in the Caesars Superdome.

"As the first NFL team to lead the expansion of flag football in France, the New Orleans Saints are proud to support this growing movement with the FFFA and the Strauss Family Office," said Gayle Benson, Owner and CEO of the New Orleans Saints. "The passion and dedication of these young athletes reflect the bright future of our sport, and this tournament strengthens the connection between our communities. We look forward to welcoming the champions to New Orleans and celebrating the continued rise of flag football in France."

By combining athletic development with international outreach, the New Orleans Saints and the FFFA are strengthening their collaboration in support of promoting flag football and American football in France.

"This major partnership for our federation opens a window onto another sporting culture, fosters exchange between our two countries, and offers our young members an exceptional human adventure," said Frédéric Paquet, President of the French American Football Federation. "It also marks a new step in our ambition to sustainably grow flag football in France, and we are delighted to have the support of the Saints!"

This groundbreaking collaboration is made possible thanks to the support of the Strauss Family Office, which champions French-U.S. relations through sports, cultural, and educational projects. These include the Remembrance Bowl—a flag football game played in Normandy by active-duty soldiers to mark D-Day. Led by sports diplomacy visionary Michelle Strauss, the Strauss Family Office is committed to developing and supporting the growth of flag football in France alongside the Saints.