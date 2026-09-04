Morning Break: Bryce Lance steps up, Travis Etienne Jr. earns praise ahead of Week 1

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints opened training camp with 12 receivers on the roster and, since eight were veterans and another (Jordyn Tyson) was the team's first-round draft pick, there wasn't an immediate need to stamp high expectations on fourth-round pick Bryce Lance. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
Kellen Moore discussed the Saints' rising confidence, the development of Bryce Lance and Barion Brown and Martin Emerson Jr.'s progress before turning his attention toward Detroit. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WhoDatDish.com
Travis Etienne is a 1000 yard runner and a talented receiver out of the backfield, but New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier believes people lean into that notion a bit too much. While he does acknowledge that Etienne has good hands, Nussmeier believes the focus should be on how elite of a runner the Saints' new pick up. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of the 2026 NFL season.