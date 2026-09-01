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Morning Break: Saints announce roster moves, 2026 practice squad, Daniel Carlson makes his mark

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, September 1

Sep 01, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Kicker Daniel Carlson made most of limited preseason time with New Orleans Saints

Daniel Carlson didn't have much time with the New Orleans Saints after joining the team a few days before the last preseason game, but the veteran kicker made the most of it. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed the following 12 players to the team's practice squad: SEE MORE>>

Saints awarded two waiver claims

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has been awarded two waiver claims: tackle Mason Murphy from the Chicago Bears and defensive tackle Colby Wooden from the Indianapolis Colts. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of regular season

After the final roster cutdown to 53 comes a chance for all 32 NFL teams to add or re-sign promising or intriguing players for the 2026 season via their practice squads. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WWLTV.com

New Orleans Saints sign 12 players to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have brought back several familiar faces as part of their initial practice squad for the 2026 season. Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that New Orleans signed 12 players to the practice squad, including kicker Charlie Smyth, wide receiver Trey Palmer, running back Zamir White and 2025 draft pick Fadil Diggs. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints Practice Squad

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Margaret Bowles
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. CJ Donaldson, RB #43
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

CJ Donaldson, RB #43

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. TJ Hall, CB #34
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

TJ Hall, CB #34

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alan Herron, T #70
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alan Herron, T #70

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Easton Kilty, T #73
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Easton Kilty, T #73

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85

Caroline Brehman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Trey Palmer, WR #10
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Trey Palmer, WR #10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jackson Sirmon, LB #47
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jackson Sirmon, LB #47

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Charlie Smyth, K #39
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Charlie Smyth, K #39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Stone Smartt, TE
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Stone Smartt, TE

The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Cedric Tillman, WR
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Cedric Tillman, WR

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Zamir White, RB #33
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Zamir White, RB #33

Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
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