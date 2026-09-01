Morning Break: Saints announce roster moves, 2026 practice squad, Daniel Carlson makes his mark

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Daniel Carlson didn't have much time with the New Orleans Saints after joining the team a few days before the last preseason game, but the veteran kicker made the most of it. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed the following 12 players to the team's practice squad: SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has been awarded two waiver claims: tackle Mason Murphy from the Chicago Bears and defensive tackle Colby Wooden from the Indianapolis Colts. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
After the final roster cutdown to 53 comes a chance for all 32 NFL teams to add or re-sign promising or intriguing players for the 2026 season via their practice squads. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WWLTV.com
The New Orleans Saints have brought back several familiar faces as part of their initial practice squad for the 2026 season. Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that New Orleans signed 12 players to the practice squad, including kicker Charlie Smyth, wide receiver Trey Palmer, running back Zamir White and 2025 draft pick Fadil Diggs. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.