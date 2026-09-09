New Orleans Saints edge Cam Jordan to miss third career game, will sit out season opener against Detroit

"He's progressing well," Moore said. "He's done a really good job through this recovery process, and we'll just take it week by week."

There remains the possibility of placing Jordan on injured reserve. "We'll just see how this thing responds," Moore said.

On the day Jordan was declared out, running backs Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara (knee) returned to practice. Kamara worked on a limited basis and Miller, who left practice early on Sept. 1, did not have an injury designation.

Rookie tight end Oscar Delp (hamstring) and running back Audric Estimé (thigh) did not practice.

Kamara is working toward being available for the season opener. He had not practiced since injuring his knee in the joint practice with Dallas in Oxnard, Calif., on Aug. 18.

"Good to get him back out there, thought there were some good things," Moore said. "Any time you're going through injury stuff, you've got to see how things respond, and then will see."

Captains named

"We have a lot of captains, but we've got a whole lot of guys who had votes," Moore said. "The guys vote on it, we just find a spot where we can draw a line. We drew it right there; plenty of other guys that are worthy that are leading this team, there's not just nine guys. Everyone is a part of this thing.

"There's nine here, there's probably 18-20 guys who had votes. There's a lot of guys that are worthy of this.