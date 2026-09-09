New Orleans Saints edge Cam Jordan to miss third career game, will sit out season opener against Detroit

New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan, the franchise all-time leader with 132 sacks, will miss his third career game when he sits out Sunday's regular-season opener against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
Saints coach Kellen Moore provided the update during his Wednesday media availability.
Jordan, the longest-tenured Saint, is entering his 16th season, all in New Orleans. He needs one sack to pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O'Neal for 15th place on the NFL all-time list.
Jordan injured his hamstring in a training camp practice on Aug. 6 and has not been available for practice since. He has played 243 career games (242 starts) and only had missed two — one with an orbital fracture in Week 11 of the 2022 season, and one due to COVID protocol in Week 14 of the 2021 season, which ended a streak of 172 consecutive games played.
Moore said Jordan has done everything possible to position himself to play against Detroit.
"He's progressing well," Moore said. "He's done a really good job through this recovery process, and we'll just take it week by week."
There remains the possibility of placing Jordan on injured reserve. "We'll just see how this thing responds," Moore said.
On the day Jordan was declared out, running backs Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara (knee) returned to practice. Kamara worked on a limited basis and Miller, who left practice early on Sept. 1, did not have an injury designation.
Rookie tight end Oscar Delp (hamstring) and running back Audric Estimé (thigh) did not practice.
Kamara is working toward being available for the season opener. He had not practiced since injuring his knee in the joint practice with Dallas in Oxnard, Calif., on Aug. 18.
"Good to get him back out there, thought there were some good things," Moore said. "Any time you're going through injury stuff, you've got to see how things respond, and then will see."
Captains named
The team named its nine captains for the 2026 season — returnees Jordan, center Erik McCoy, safety Justin Reid and long snapper Zach Wood, and first-timers guard David Edwards, linebacker Kaden Elliss, linebacker Chris Rumph II, quarterback Tyler Shough and edge Chase Young.
"We have a lot of captains, but we've got a whole lot of guys who had votes," Moore said. "The guys vote on it, we just find a spot where we can draw a line. We drew it right there; plenty of other guys that are worthy that are leading this team, there's not just nine guys. Everyone is a part of this thing.
"There's nine here, there's probably 18-20 guys who had votes. There's a lot of guys that are worthy of this.
"I think it shows the depth of our team from a leadership perspective. On offense, you've got a bunch of skill players that aren't necessarily captains that had a bunch of votes, defensive guys throughout the defensive unit, special teams — we have plenty of other guys that are a part of that, not just Zach and Chris. There's a lot of guys that are going to lead this football team."